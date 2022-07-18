ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, NC

Crash closes I-40 in Haywood Co.

Plume of smoke seen with traffic along I-40 in Haywood County, N.C., July 18, 2022 (From: NCDOT)

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Multiple people were injured in a crash which forced a portion of Interstate 40 to close in Haywood County Monday afternoon in western North Carolina.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened on I-40 westbound around 3:40 p.m. near mile marker 33.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a tractor trailer and car were headed eastbound on I-40 when they collided.

Troopers said the car overturned while the tractor trailer went through the median wall and struck three vehicles headed westbound. Those vehicles then caught fire.

State Highway Patrol said several people were taken to the hospital but none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

The interstate was closed in both directions after the crash. Eastbound lanes have since reopened while one westbound lane remains closed.

NCDOT said they have to mill and repave one of the westbound lanes of I-40 due to damage from the fire. They said the other lane may also be repaved overnight.

NC State Highway Patrol said the crash remains under investigation.

