A 41 year old man is facing multiple felony counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine in Fayette County Court. 41 year old Christopher D. King is facing two counts of Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine of under 5 grams, which is a Class 2 Felony. And, two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine of under 5 grams, which is a Class 3 Felony. Information on the Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine says that King is alleged to have delivered less than 5 grams of methamphetamine to an individual on two separate occasions in June of 2021.

FAYETTE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO