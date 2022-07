A judge in Wake County has now issued an arrest order against New Hanover County Commission Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman after ruling she was in contempt of court. The order comes after Olson-Boseman did not appear in court June 29 and did not attend another contempt hearing Monday morning. Earlier this year, a judge issued a preliminary injunction against Olson-Boseman, requiring her to comply with a court order to produce financial information, including bank records for multiple accounts. The North Carolina State Bar says she has not done that. The NCSB says the former attorney mismanaged client funds and lied to the organization about her handling of the money.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO