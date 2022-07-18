Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 15:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-20 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Crowley; Otero; Pueblo The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Otero County in southeastern Colorado Crowley County in southeastern Colorado Northeastern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 340 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 18 miles southeast of Truckton to 10 miles east of Boone to 7 miles west of Fowler, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Fowler around 350 PM MDT. Olney Springs around 405 PM MDT. Manzanola around 415 PM MDT. Ordway and Crowley around 425 PM MDT. Sugar City around 430 PM MDT. Rocky Ford around 445 PM MDT. Swink and Cheraw around 455 PM MDT. La Junta around 500 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CROWLEY COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO