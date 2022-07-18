ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Impaired drivers caught in the act in Baltimore County

By Nia Fitzhugh
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State police removed almost 10 impaired drivers from Baltimore County...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

CBS Baltimore

Man, 49, killed in Baltimore motorcycle crash, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 49-year-old man died early Friday following a motorcycle crash in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.Shortly after 2 a.m., patrol officers were called to the crash scene in the 2900 block of Edison Highway, where they found the man unconscious, Baltimore Police said.The victim was taken to a local hospital but did not survive.Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the man was riding his motorcycle north on Edison Highway when he hit the median, lost control and crashed into a parked cargo van.The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

21 Year-Old Shot And Killed In Essex

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place this afternoon in Essex in Eastern Baltimore. According to police, ” The fatal shooting that occurred at approximately 2 o’clock this afternoon in the 1400 block of Hadwick Drive. When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered 21-year-old Kenyon Joyner suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Mr. Joyner was pronounced deceased at an area hospital.”
ESSEX, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Rise in carjackings in Baltimore, most where woman came face-to-face with suspects' guns

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Homicides aren't the only violent crimes plaguing Baltimore streets. One night after Baltimore resident Monica Holland shared her near-death experience with would-be carjackers, she says many others in her neighborhood have similar terrifying tales. Her concerns voiced as FOX45 News takes a closer look at where the crime is happening most.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Tackling illegal street racing in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The sound of engines revving and tires squeaking on the street. Fox 45 viewers have sent us video of illegal street racing blocking intersections and terrorizing neighborhoods. Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, Baltimore City Councilman, says, “This is something that has effected just about every district in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

25 Year-Old Man Shot in Eastern Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 25 year-old man shortly after midnight yesterday in Eastern Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1400 block of Milton Avenue. Police say, “At approximately 1:04 a.m., Eastern District patrol officers responded to the 1400 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Fatal Essex shooting leaves 1 dead, police seeking tips

ESSEX, MD—Detectives are seeking tips after a fatal shooting in Essex left one man dead on Thursday. At around 2 p.m. on July 21, officers responded to the 1400-block of Hadwick Drive (21221) for a report of a shooting. At the scene, police discovered 21-year-old Kenyon Joyner suffering from at least one gunshot wound.  Joyner was pronounced dead at an … Continue reading "Fatal Essex shooting leaves 1 dead, police seeking tips" The post Fatal Essex shooting leaves 1 dead, police seeking tips appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ESSEX, MD
foxbaltimore.com

52-year-old man shot marks 200th homicide in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore reached the milestone of 200 homicides after a 52-year-old man was shot in Northeast Baltimore late Friday, city police said. Officers responded to the 1600 block of Montpelier Street in the city's Coldstream - Homestead - Montebello section after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 52-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Annapolis Police Find Illegal Gun During Marijuana Arrest

ANNAPOLIS, MD – On July 18, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for equipment and registration violations in the area of West Street and Admiral Drive in Annapolis. Upon making contact with the driver, officers detected the odor of suspected marijuana emanating from the inside of the vehicle. The driver acknowledged that he had marijuana and a handgun inside a backpack on the front passenger seat. The backpack was recovered by the officer, who found approximately 6 grams of suspected marijuana and a .40 caliber handgun. During the course of the investigation, officers learned that the driver was prohibited from possessing a firearm. The driver was arrested and charged accordingly.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man grazed in head by bullet in southwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man suffered an injury to his scalp this morning when he was grazed by a bullet, according to Baltimore City Police. The injury happened just before 10:30 this morning. Officers in southwest Baltimore went to the 1300 block of Marks Avenue for a report of a shooting.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

20 Year-Old Shot in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in a graze wound this morning in Southwest Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1300 block of Saint Marks Avenue. Police say, “At approximately 10:27 a.m., Southwest District patrol officers responded to the 1300 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Body found at Quarry Lake in Pikesville, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County police are investigating after a body was found Thursday afternoon in Quarry Lake in Pikesville, authorities said.Officers were called to the scene near the corner of Stone Cliff Drive and Greenspring Avenue, about 12:30 p.m. in response to an unresponsive person, Baltimore County Police said. Upon arrival, they found someone's body in the lake."As our officers approached, they were able to discover an unresponsive person in Quarry Lake," Det. Trae Corbin said. "And since that, our water rescue efforts have been affected, and we are currently investigating the situation."While first responders could be seen moving back-and-forth along Quarry Lake Drive, police did not say whether they were able to recover.There's no word yet on how the person, whose identity was not immediately known, wound up in the lake or whether investigators suspect foul play.Neighbors took notice of the situation, which left some of them rattled."It's a little unsettling," one neighbor told WJZ. "Definitely unusual."
PIKESVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Truck overturns in White Marsh crash

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday morning crash in White Marsh. The crash was reported at around 11:45 a.m. along the ramp from southbound I-95 to Route 43. The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company reports that a truck overturned in the crash. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in the … Continue reading "Truck overturns in White Marsh crash" The post Truck overturns in White Marsh crash appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man shot on B/W Parkway taken to Shock Trauma

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — A man was shot early Wednesday while driving on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said. State police said troopers were called around 2:45 a.m. to the southbound lanes of the parkway near West Nursery Road for multiple reports of shots fired.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

21-Year-old man injured in west Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Friday, a man was struck by gunfire in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood in west Baltimore. On July 22, 2022, at around 6:03 p.m., officers responded to an area hospital where a shooting victim walked in seeking treatment. Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old man suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy