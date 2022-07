READING, Pa. (WHTM) — The subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corporation, Met-Ed is planning to upgrade its distribution system in York County. According to a release from the company, this upgrade is to help prevent or minimize the length of service disruptions, most notably during severe weather. The work includes creating a point between two power lines and installing a remote control switch that can communicate in real-time conditions of the local power network to system operators.

