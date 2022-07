TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify three individuals in regards to a stolen purse from a Walmart parking lot. Police say the incident happened on July 15, when the victim left her purse in a shopping cart at the Walmart parking lot. After realizing what she had done, she returned to find her purse gone.

OKMULGEE, OK ・ 19 HOURS AGO