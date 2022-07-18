See where UW ranks on CBB's top 20 frontcourt rooms for 2022-23 season

On Sunday, Isaac Trotter of 247Sports released his top 20 frontcourt rooms ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season.

Wisconsin’s frontcourt tandem featuring senior Tyler Wahl and junior Steven Crowl came in at No. 18 on Trotter’s list.

The Minnesota natives are UW’s top two returning scorers from last season, who averaged 11.4 and 8.8 points per game, respectively.

According to Synergy, Wahl averaged 0.992 points per possession on post-touches last season – placing him in the 80th percentile among all division one players. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward was UW’s best low post presence and by far the team’s most valued and versatile defender.

Crowl averaged 1.021 PPP on offense last season, placing him in the 86th percentile in all of college basketball – which is impressive for a second-year player. Now, as a junior, he’s expected to become one of the focal points of Wisconsin’s offense.

With a point guard like Chucky Hepburn to get them the ball in their kill zones, it’s safe to say Wisconsin’s frontcourt, with expanded roles, will be the backbone of the program this upcoming season.

