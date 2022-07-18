ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin LB target Tackett Curtis commits to a PAC-12 school

By Dillon Graff
 4 days ago
On Monday, 2023, four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis, who held an offer from Wisconsin, officially committed to USC.

Per the 247sports Composite, Curtis is the No. 81 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, the No. 7 LB in the country, and the No. 7 player in Louisiana.

According to MaxPreps, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker registered 103 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and one fumble recovery as a junior at Many High School.

Curtis, a standout at Many High School, also held offers from Wisconsin, Ohio State, LSU, Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and just about every other school in the nation.

Wisconsin misses on their top-of-the-board recruit, who they worked tirelessly to impress, and will now head back to the drawing board for the 2023 cycle.

The Louisiana native announced his commitment to USC via his Twitter account:

