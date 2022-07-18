ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belpre, OH

Belpre Homecoming will be celebrating its 90th year anniversary

By Alexa Griffey
WTAP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Belpre homecoming will be at Civitan Park August 4th, 5th and 6th. Throughout the three days many events will be going on for people of all ages to enjoy. New additions to the...

www.wtap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAP

Emu rescued in Williamstown

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An unusual find ruffled some feathers in Parkersburg. People from Williamstown to Parkersburg saw an emu going through their neighborhood. Christy Braham’s husband made an unusual find in her backyard Wednesday evening in Parkersburg. While doing home repairs he found an Emu inside his fence.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Artists pick back up where they left off with Parkersburg floodwall mural

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In the next few weeks, the next section of the Parkersburg floodwall mural will be done. Artists have been out for three days painting the mural. Lead Artist Christopher Santer, who grew up in the area, said, “It’s absolutely thrilling to be back and continue this. I mean, we made such big progress last year, learned a lot about the surface of the wall and, to be able to continue another segment is such a thrill...,”
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Students finish their projects at S.T.E.A.M. camp and grow as people

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A group of 25 students finished their week-long projects and learning at S.T.E.A.M. camp at the makerspace in Marietta. A group of 25 high schoolers came together to learn science, technology, engineering, arts, and math through Rube Goldberg machines. The kids also got a chance to...
MARIETTA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Belpre, OH
Government
City
Belpre, OH
WTAP

Kids market program makes its way to Wood County

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kids market at the store program is held in two places in Wood County, Save-a-lot and Ward’s farm market. West Virginia extension has provided 315 families the opportunity to purchase fresh produce. Each family who qualifies gets 30 tokens that can be used to buy...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Walmart Wellness Day will bring free health services to the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Walmart Wellness Day is this Saturday. That means Walmarts across the country, including locally, will be providing free health services. This includes free glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, and vision screenings. There will also be BMI checks available. When it comes to immunizations, the Covid vaccine is...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Inflation impacting parents and teachers for back-to-school shopping

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “Affording clothes and keeping up with the shoes and the pencils and paper. And it seems like the lists get longer every year. And it’s hard to fault the teachers for that because they’re only given limited resources. So, it’s going to be difficult for a lot of people while they’re planning back to school this year,” says mother of five, Jessica Huffman.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor adds Ohio and Marshall counties to Communities In Schools program

Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice announced that schools in five new counties across West Virginia are being added to the roster of participants in the state’s Communities In Schools program. Communities in Schools works to forge community partnerships and bring resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Homecoming#Belpre Homecoming#Parkersburg#Christian#The Columbus Zoo
WTAP

The Landing Dispensary set to open Friday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Landing Dispensary in Vienna on Murdoch Ave. will hold their grand opening Friday at 11 a-m. At the grand opening they expect a lot of people who do not already have their prescription card so they will have officials on-site who will allow you to fill out applications.
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

A business man has won a lawsuit against Parkersburg city officials

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man won a lawsuit against the city of Parkersburg and five city officials on Tuesday July 11th, 2022. According to court documents, on February 26, 2021… Ari Gold claims that seven city officials entered and searched his property without a warrant. Gold sued...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

America’s Best Restaurants features Jeremiah’s Coffee House in episode

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - A film crew stopped by Jeremiah’s Coffee House to feature them in an episode of America’s Best Restaurants. The YouTube channel travels across the US, showcasing different restaurants. On Thursday, they stopped by Jeremiah’s to try the food, film, and interview restaurant workers.
MARIETTA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTAP

Obituary: Riffle, Evelyn Jeannette

Evelyn Jeannette Riffle, 80, of Parkersburg, passed away July 22, 2022. She was born in Palestine, WV, the daughter of the late Francis R. and Bertha P. McCoy Lynch. She had at one time worked for Elkem Metals, The American Viscose, G.C. Murphy, and had retired from the Southside Walmart. She had at one time owned and operated The Real McCoy’s Bar on Mary street. She was an avid dog and cat lover, loved making pillows and traveling and selling them, and was known as “The Pillow Lady.” She enjoyed all kinds of crafts, sewing, crocheting, and playing cards. She loved life and lived it.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Frey, Annette Margie

Annette Margie Frey, 86, of Parkersburg, passed away July 20, 2022, at Cedar Grove Assisted Living in Parkersburg, WV. Annette was born on December 25, 1935, in Barker, NY, and was the daughter of the late Ernest and Florence Miller. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Local College Student Receives Scholarship After Completing an Unique Project

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local college student received a scholarship for completing an interesting project... Jacob Warfield interned with Micro Machine Works in Vincent OH over the past year in order to complete his Associates Degree in Mechatronics and Robotics. While completing his internship he was given a project by...
VINCENT, OH
WTAP

Belpre Lady Golden Eagles host youth basketball camp

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Belpre Lady Golden Eagles basketball team hosted a youth camp for girls in the Belpre area. The camp was welcome to all girls from kindergarten through seventh grade that are looking to better their skills on the basketball court. This was a chance for the...
BELPRE, OH
Farm and Dairy

5 Properties- 456 Ares total. Harrison, Kanawha, Ritchie, Calhoun Counties WV. See WWW.Kaufmanauctionswv.com for more details.

456 +/- Acres Total, 5 Properties, 122 Acres, 33 Acres Harrison County, 280 Acres Kanawha County, Building & 2 Acres Ritchie County,. Farm and Agriculture News, Local Market Prices and Crop Reports, Columns and Commentary. Weekly Auction Guide. Hundreds of Auction Advertisements for Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Antique Collector.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Smith, Dale Richard

Dale Richard Smith, 70 of Washington, WV. passed away July 20, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born in Parkersburg, the son of the late Pearl Richard Smith and Betty Lou Daugherty Smith Naylor. He had retired from the O’Ames Company after 33 years of service. He...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Williamstown home caught fire early Wednesday morning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Williamstown home caught on fire early Wednesday morning. Deputy Chief of Williamstown fire department Paul Jordan said that the call came in around 7:14 Wednesday morning from neighbors and people passing by because the owners were not home. The Williamstown fire department was assisted by...
WTAP

Storms early Thursday morning caused some damage

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Storms early Thursday morning caused some damage... Areas near West Virginia University Parkersburg experienced trees and a powerline down due to the storms that moved through. Stacey Watson who lives in the area talked about what it was like experiencing the storms at about 1:30 in...
PARKERSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy