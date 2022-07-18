Belpre Homecoming will be celebrating its 90th year anniversary

Evelyn Jeannette Riffle, 80, of Parkersburg, passed away July 22, 2022. She was born in Palestine, WV, the daughter of the late Francis R. and Bertha P. McCoy Lynch. She had at one time worked for Elkem Metals, The American Viscose, G.C. Murphy, and had retired from the Southside Walmart. She had at one time owned and operated The Real McCoy’s Bar on Mary street. She was an avid dog and cat lover, loved making pillows and traveling and selling them, and was known as “The Pillow Lady.” She enjoyed all kinds of crafts, sewing, crocheting, and playing cards. She loved life and lived it.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO