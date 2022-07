STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Lillian Goldman, 80, an amazing hairdresser who was a Staten Islander for about 50 years, died July 18. She loved traveling; watching baseball, especially the Yankees; and most of all her family. She was a loving mother of six and adoring grandmother of nine.

