Harrison County, WV

2 from Baltimore charged in Harrison County after allegedly bringing 30 grams of fentanyl into WV

By C. Allan
 4 days ago
ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people from Baltimore have been charged in Harrison County after allegedly bringing more than 30 grams of fentanyl into the state.

Terrell Davis

On July 16, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling “at a speed greater than the posted speed limit of 35, approximately 37-38 miles per hour,” in the area of Philippi Pike in Anmoore, according to a criminal complaint.

Morgan Lee

When deputies approached the vehicle, they “immediately smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the passenger” side of the vehicle; deputies then made contact with the driver, Terrell Davis, 30, of Baltimore, Maryland, who stated that “there was a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle,” deputies said.

At that point, deputies made contact with the vehicle’s passenger, Morgan Lee, 26, of Baltimore, Maryland, and began a probable cause search which resulted in deputies locating “the small amount of marijuana in the open area near the gear shift,” but a further search of the vehicle resulted in 31 grams of fentanyl being located, according to the complaint.

Davis and Lee have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy and transportation of a controlled substance across state lines. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.

Pamela Kennedy Morris
3d ago

I'm not believing what I'm reading this morning. This has to be a misprint of 2 - 3 mph over the speed limit was probable cause to pull them over???? I completely understand the reason they searched the car but with pot being legal in WV & MD in small quantities, why would they be pulled over for driving even if it was smelled by the Officer???

