Dave Chappelle to play First Avenue this week

By WCCO Staff
 4 days ago

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of July 18, 2022 01:15

MINNEAPOLIS – Legendary comedian Dave Chappelle is making a sudden return to Minneapolis this week.

First Avenue just announced he will perform at the iconic downtown venue Wednesday night. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Chappelle was last in the Twin Cities in November to film a Netflix standup special at Target Center. He was also spotted at The Lotus restaurant in Loring Park with Justin Bieber, who had performed at his show.

Collider

'Stranger Things' Star Maya Hawke Releases Explicit Music Video for Her Single, "Thérèse"

Stranger Things star and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke has premiered the dreamy music video for a track off of her upcoming album Moss, titled "Thérèse." The video opens with a warning that the following five minutes will contain X-rated material, and boasts that it was shot on 35mm film. Set to Hawke's languid folk sound, the explicit short harbors a profound message that's as raw and exposed as the group of friends whose orgy in the woods is broken up by the police. Like so many before her, Hawke is crossing a threshold, emerging on the other side not as a young starlet walking in her family's shadow, but as a maturing artist with autonomy of her evolving career.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Reginae Carter Does TikTok Challenge Paying Homage To Lil Wayne

Reginae Carter is Lil Wayne's oldest child. Born in 1998, the now 23-year-old has always shown love and admiration for her father, often referring to him as the greatest all of time and one of her best friends. The two have countless pictures and videos floating around on social media that greatly depict the bond they share.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thesource.com

Photo Of Lil Reese Behind Bars Surfaces Online

Chicago rapper Lil Reese has been in jail in Texas since May and now a recently revealed photo shows Reese, whose real name is Tavares Taylor, has made its way to the blogosphere. The 29-year-old drill rapper is currently behind bars for aggravated assault on a family member and has...
CHICAGO, IL
