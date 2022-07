So far in the month of July, I have served a total of 21 civil papers. I served one eviction in north Jasper. I have a tax sale on property coming up on August 2, 2022, 10:00 a.m., at the Jasper County Courthouse. If you are looking for property in Jasper County, please attend. The properties are listed in the Jasper Newsboy for three weeks before the sale.

JASPER COUNTY, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO