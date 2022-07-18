ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots Rookie Was Reportedly Released On Monday

By Matt Hladik
 4 days ago
The New England Patriots made a minor roster move on Monday a little more than a week before the beginning of training camp. The Patriots waived rookie long snapper Ross Reiter...

The Spun

Legendary College Football Quarterback Reportedly Dead At 43

One of the most memorable quarterbacks in South Carolina Gamecocks history has reportedly passed away. Phil Petty, a three-year starter for the program under head coach Lou Holtz, was 43 years old. Longtime South Carolina beat writer John Whittle was the first to report the news. Petty led South Carolina...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player, Head Coach Has Reportedly Died

Johnny Egan, a former NBA point guard and head coach, died Thursday at the age of 83. According to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen, Egan passed away after sustaining head injuries from a fall. An NBA Alumni page representing the National Basketball Retired Players Association also confirmed Egan's death. Per...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Daughter Of NFL Legend Brett Favre

Brittany Favre, the daughter of Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre, is currently a contestant on ABC's Claim to Fame. On this Monday's episode, Favre revealed her identity. She also admit that she's a natural competitor like her father. "My dad and I are really close. I did inherit his...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Shannon Sharpe Goes Off On Prominent College Football Coach

Shannon Sharpe isn't buying what Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was selling at SEC Media Day regarding NIL. Earlier today, Smart expressed his reservations about how the NIL system is currently working, particularly the "reverse system" of younger players and incoming freshmen making more than established older guys. "You could...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Texas A&M Suspension News

Earlier this morning, the football world learned that Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested early Wednesday morning by campus police. According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, he faces charges of DWI, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possessing fewer than two ounces of marijuana. It didn't...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Buccaneers making obvious mistake with Tom Brady heading into 2022 season

The Buccaneers look like they are going to miss the chance to put Tom Brady on the field as their quarterback wearing one of the best jerseys in sports. In the grand scheme of things, the Buccaneers moving away from the all-time great creamsicle jerseys in favor of anything else was one of the worst decisions made by the team that was not directly related to winning and losing.
TAMPA, FL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins hire John Gruden as assistant coach

The Boston Bruins have hired John Gruden (no, not Jon Gruden) as an assistant coach for the upcoming season, adding to Jim Montgomery’s staff. He spent the last four seasons with the New York Islanders but was fired along with Jim Hiller (who joined the Los Angeles Kings staff yesterday) in June, after the team moved Lane Lambert into the head coaching position.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Falcons Have Reportedly Called About Notable Quarterback Trade

The Atlanta Falcons are currently slated to go into the 2022 season with Marcus Mariota as their starter while Feleipe Franks and rookie Desmond Ridder compete for the backup job. That's not exactly a QBs room that'll inspire concern in most NFL defensive coordinators. But one notable QB they're calling...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks Nick Saban Is 'Walking Down Dangerous Road'

At SEC Media Days, Alabama head coach Nick Saban commented on the current NIL policies in the NCAA. “I don’t dislike name, image and likeness. I’m all for the players. I want players to do well," Saban said. "Our players did extremely well last year. They made over three million in name, image and likeness so I’m all for the players being able to do as well as they can and use their [NIL] to create value for themselves. We have a great brand at Alabama so players are going to be enhanced because of the value that our brand can help them create…[NIL] is not an issue for us at Alabama.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Randall Cunningham Steps Down From Job

On Wednesday afternoon, a former NFL quarterback stepped down from his role with the Las Vegas Raiders. In a statement posted to Facebook, Randall Cunningham stepped down as the team's chaplain after two seasons. Although he never played for the organization, he played at UNLV and became a minister in the city after his playing career ended.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Steph Curry Said About Gisele

Tom Brady might have a bone to pick with Steph Curry... The Golden State Warriors star is hosting The ESPYS on Wednesday night. During his opening monologue, Curry made a joke about Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen. Curry joked about Brady's un-retirement, saying that the quarterback is the only...
NBA
NBC Sports

Devin McCourty disagrees with Samuel's take on Brady-Belichick debate

This may surprise you, but Asante Samuel and Devin McCourty have slightly different opinions on whether Tom Brady or Bill Belichick deserve more credit for the success of the New England Patriots dynasty. Samuel, who won two Super Bowls as a star cornerback with Patriots from 2003 to 2007, recently...
NFL
The Spun

NBA All-Star Guard Reportedly On The Trade Block

The Utah Jazz have already traded Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale this offseason. Could Mike Conley be next? It's certainly possible. According to Tony Jones of the Athletic, the Jazz have engaged teams in trade talks involving Conley. However, those talks haven't really gone anywhere. Conley, 34, is set to...
NBA
Popculture

Camille Kostek Explains Why Rob Gronkowski Will Return to NFL

Rob Gronkowski recently announced his retirement, but his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is not buying it. While speaking to Sports Illustrated during Miami Swim Week, Kostek believes that Gronkowski could make another comeback, just like Tom Brady did earlier this year. "I am an honest lady, and honestly, in my heart,...
NFL
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Release Veteran Defensive Player

The Las Vegas Raiders have released veteran safety Dallin Leavitt ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Leavitt confirmed this move with a message on his Instagram. "The last 4 years have been the dream I’ve been chasing since I was 6 years old. I want to say thank you to my teammates, coaches and Raider Nation over the years. Made some relationships that will last a lifetime and am going to truly miss my teammates here in Vegas. Love," he wrote.
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

