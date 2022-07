Words and phrases can have different meanings depending on where you use them. In Philadelphia, salty is just as likely to describe a person's attitude as it is a dish, and the word jewels can refer to a Chicago-area grocery chain instead of gemstones. Going outside is another piece of slang that's easy to misconstrue. In Alaska, the colloquialism applies to journeys that are more involved than stepping through your front door.

ALASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO