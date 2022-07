Always leaving fans wanting more, the hit CBS show Blue Bloods did just that at the end of season 12. With the show focusing on the Reagan family and their love for each other and justice, the season ended with Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan, announcing that she was running for district attorney. Although the plot of season 13 is unknown, most fans believe it will center around the campaign for Erin Reagan. And given the family legacy in law enforcement, she is sure to have major backing along the way. But before fans watch the first episode on October 7th, Moynahan decided to share a video from the set with another Blue Bloods’ regular, Donnie Wahlberg.

