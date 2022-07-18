ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

[PHOTOS]: First Responders Battle Fire at Idaho Youth Ranch Warehouse

MIX 106
MIX 106
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A fire broke out at the Idaho Youth Ranch Warehouse on Monday afternoon. Smokey The Bear said it best, "only you can prevent wildfires." Well, it's a lot easier said...

mix106radio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

Large fire guts Idaho Youth Ranch warehouse

BOISE — More than a dozen emergency vehicles responded to a large fire at the Idaho Youth Ranch warehouse on Monday afternoon. The three-alarm blaze burned at the warehouse location at 5465 W. Irving St. in Boise. “As you can see, we had a pretty extensive fire here,” said Aaron Hummel, operations and EMS division chief for the Boise Fire Department, during a media briefing near the fire site. He...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Accidents
Boise, ID
Accidents
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

Rescuers searching for missing teenager at Idaho reservoir

Ada County Sheriff’s marine deputies have been looking for a 16-year-old boy who fell off a personal watercraft at Lucky Peak on Monday night. The boy was not wearing a life vest and did not resurface, according to Ada County. The boy was on the craft with another person, also not wearing a life jacket, near Barclay Bay around 9 p.m. At that time, the craft hit a wave and the boy fell in. ...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Kuna police respond to reports of gas siphoning

KUNA, Idaho — Multiple Kuna residents are reporting that their gas was siphoned out of their car overnight. According to the Kuna Police Department, several people living in neighborhoods near Linder and Ardell roads woke up to open gas caps on their vehicles that were parked on the street.
KUNA, ID
MIX 106

Stop Flushing These Items Down the Toilet Immediately! [pics]

Toilet paper by nature is flushable. T-shirt remnants, kitty litter, and cooking grease are not. Back in 2022, the City of Nampa pleaded with its residents to stop flushing paper towels and napkins down the toilet. That same year, the City of Meridian devised their "four P's" plan that states pee, poop, (toilet) paper, and puke are toilet OG's, while all other miscellaneous items are threats.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boise Fire Department#First Responders#Accident#Bear#Boise Firefighters
eastidahonews.com

Family, volunteers, authorities ‘searching relentlessly’ for missing man in Idaho

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The Boise County Sheriff’s Office along with volunteers and family searched throughout the weekend for a missing Garden Valley man. Milt Alley’s vehicle went into the Payette River just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, Sheriff Scott Turner told the Idaho Statesman. Alley was ejected from his vehicle and into the river along the Banks to Lowman Highway at about Milepost 1.
eastidahonews.com

Fish & Game officials rescue tangled up heron in Nampa area

NAMPA – On Thursday, July 14, Idaho Fish and Game received a report of a heron that was tangled up in a fishing line at Wilson Springs Ponds in Nampa. Regional Wildlife Manager Ryan Walrath and Conservation Officer Matt O’Connell responded and were able to free the bird and release it safely nearby.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Friends of hit and run victim in Nampa to hold auction

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Friends of a hit-and-run victim are holding an auction to raise money for medical and legal fees. Talia Elerick, 25, had her leg amputated after officials say a 32-year-old driver hit her. She's currently being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. “We’re trying to...
NAMPA, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Moose on the loose in Hidden Springs

HIDDEN SPRINGS, Idaho — A moose is on the loose in a Hidden Springs community, according to Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG). IDFG is asking for community members to keep their distance and not engage with the moose if they make contact. When moose are threatened, they may charge at humans or other animals like dogs or try and flee and potentially be hit by oncoming traffic.
HIDDEN SPRINGS, ID
MIX 106

Mormon Crickets: Kuna, Idaho’s Most Unwanted New Residents

Mormon crickets are Kuna, Idaho's most unwanted residents! On Monday, July 18th, a member of the Kuna Must Know Facebook group shared an alarming post to the group's page. Drove out to Swan Falls dam a few days ago, and for about 4-6 miles, the road was covered with huge bugs. These had wings, too. They were BIG—maybe some other big, flying bugs happen to also swarm and were feeding on the bugs all over the road[?] Had to keep my windows rolled up since hundreds were flying and crashing [into] my windows and windshield. My car was covered with hundreds of them and the noise under my car from going over them was unreal. Black or dark brown, and white-spotted wings, [are] what [they] looked like to me. Any idea what they are? [I'm] new here, so I have no idea, and I have never seen anything like it.
KUNA, ID
MIX 106

LOOK! 6 Powerful Examples That Prove Anyone Can VRBO Their Home [mega-gallery]

Vacation Rental By Owner's/VRBO's aren't mutually exclusive with million-dollar, over-the-top properties. The reality is that hosting a cozy and comfortable vacation rental doesn't have to cost a fortune. The following 6 Boise area vacation rentals prove anyone can VRBO their home to for profit during hard economic times and beyond. If you're interesting in renting one of the properties, we're sure the hosts would appreciate your business! For your convenience, each image is linked to its original VRBO listing.
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Popular Toy Store Returning to Idaho Later this Year

The weather is hot, school is out and most of us are enjoying summer. Families are looking to take vacations, get outside and enjoy the weather and aren't even concerned about the fall or winter yet. It may seem far away, but it is never too early to begin thinking about Christmas and all the toys that Santa is working hard at making right now. It is never too early to start shopping and putting toys away. Toy sales have seen a major increase in the last couple of years and due to the increase in business, one popular toy store that once populated every major city in the country is set to return this year, just in time for the holidays.
TWIN FALLS, ID
MIX 106

22 Wicked Ways We’d Love to Slightly Inconvenience Boise [pics]

Growing up, did you ever pull the "I'm not touching you" finger-near-your-sibling's-face bit?. Yeah? So did we. This is kind of like that, but for grown-ups. Check out the 22 wicked ways we'd slightly inconvenience Boise if given the opportunity. From petty to first-world-problems-evil, we delightfully went there. PS, 21...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy