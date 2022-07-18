Champion's Turner selected by White Sox in ninth round

SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie sensation Julio Rodríguez was a last-minute scratch from the Seattle Mariners’ lineup Friday night before a 5-2 loss to the Houston Astros with left wrist soreness. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Rodríguez jammed his wrist on a stolen base attempt against Texas on Sunday, and his status is day-to-day. The Mariners announced moments before first pitch that the 21-year-old would not play as Seattle tried for its 15th consecutive victory, which would have matched the franchise record set in 2001. Rodríguez was slated to hit leadoff and play center field in the Mariners’ first game back from the All-Star Break. Dylan Moore made the start in center instead.
SEATTLE (AP) — The Houston Astros ended the Seattle Mariners’ winning streak at 14 games, with Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez homering in a 5-2 victory Friday night. Seattle scratched breakout rookie Julio Rodríguez from the lineup moments before first pitch with left wrist soreness, then lost their first game since July 1. The club was one win shy of matching the 2001 Mariners for the longest winning streak in franchise history. Houston stretched its AL West advantage over second-place Seattle to 11 games. “The crowd was into it,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “They were trying to urge them on for No. 15. But I’m just glad that we held on and won the game.”
