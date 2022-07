Hobbs Police have made an arrest in a case involving fraudulent checks. In April, Wade Cavitt, owner of Lobo Nut and Bolt and Cavitt Land and Cattle reported to HPD he had several fraudulent checks cashed under both of his businesses names. Those checks amounted to about $3,600 and Cavitt had no had no idea who the individuals were who cashed them.

