The Equality Amendment: What it means for New Yorkers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over the past few weeks, the House of Representatives passed a pair of bills intended to restore abortion rights nationwide.

In the month since Roe V. Wade was overturned, various states have taken action.

For example, a Minnesota court recently struck down many restrictions on abortion, ruling they were unconstitutional.

Here in New York State, officials are working to take abortion rights a step further by passing the Equality Amendment, which would codify them into the state constitution.

“This would expand equality across lots of things that weren’t covered before sex, gender, gender expression disability,” said Kelli Owens, executive director with the NYS Office for Prevention of Domestic Violence.

Owens says this legislation has been around for years, and recently resurfaced.

“There’s been different versions of the amendment, it’s been talked about,” said Owens. “I think one of the things we’ve learned through the falling of Roe, is we took rights for granted.”

Owens identified a key term throughout the legislation: autonomy, or the ability to protect one’s reproductive rights regardless of pregnancy status.

The bill also says no one can discriminate based on pregnancy outcomes, and no partner can control or abuse another based on reproductive choices.

“Reproductive coercion is a tactic of an abuser to make someone be pregnant, or make someone have an abortion, they may mess with someone’s birth control,” Owens said. “All those things having to do with power and control using your reproductive choices.”

Assemblyman Harry Bronson said the amendment process is fitting for the times, and will send a strong message to surrounding states.

“I think there will be other states that will follow New York State,” he said.

But the bill has a while before becoming law. One major hurdle is voters, who may see the amendment on their ballot in 2024 or 2026.

No matter how long it will take, Bronson urged the public to take interest now.

“It will be the voters that make the determination, and I am confident they will side with the legislature and say ‘We will not go back, we will not deny rights that have previously been provided for women in particular,'” he said.

Federally, the House also passed a measure to ban states from interfering with a woman’s right to travel to get an abortion. But recent abortion-rights bills passed in July may fail, as they lack sufficient support in the Senate.

