ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The Equality Amendment: What it means for New Yorkers

By Eriketa Cost
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0otix4_0gk37iQn00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over the past few weeks, the House of Representatives passed a pair of bills intended to restore abortion rights nationwide.

In the month since Roe V. Wade was overturned, various states have taken action.

For example, a Minnesota court recently struck down many restrictions on abortion, ruling they were unconstitutional.

Here in New York State, officials are working to take abortion rights a step further by passing the Equality Amendment, which would codify them into the state constitution.

“This would expand equality across lots of things that weren’t covered before sex, gender, gender expression disability,” said Kelli Owens, executive director with the NYS Office for Prevention of Domestic Violence.

Owens says this legislation has been around for years, and recently resurfaced.

“There’s been different versions of the amendment, it’s been talked about,” said Owens. “I think one of the things we’ve learned through the falling of Roe, is we took rights for granted.”

Owens identified a key term throughout the legislation: autonomy, or the ability to protect one’s reproductive rights regardless of pregnancy status.

The bill also says no one can discriminate based on pregnancy outcomes, and no partner can control or abuse another based on reproductive choices.

“Reproductive coercion is a tactic of an abuser to make someone be pregnant, or make someone have an abortion, they may mess with someone’s birth control,” Owens said. “All those things having to do with power and control using your reproductive choices.”

Assemblyman Harry Bronson said the amendment process is fitting for the times, and will send a strong message to surrounding states.

“I think there will be other states that will follow New York State,” he said.

But the bill has a while before becoming law. One major hurdle is voters, who may see the amendment on their ballot in 2024 or 2026.

No matter how long it will take, Bronson urged the public to take interest now.

“It will be the voters that make the determination, and I am confident they will side with the legislature and say ‘We will not go back, we will not deny rights that have previously been provided for women in particular,'” he said.

Federally, the House also passed a measure to ban states from interfering with a woman’s right to travel to get an abortion. But recent abortion-rights bills passed in July may fail, as they lack sufficient support in the Senate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Bronson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Legislature#Birth Control#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Legislative#New Yorkers
News 8 WROC

State Police: Weapons arrest on N. Clinton Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been arrested for criminal possession of a weapon, New York State Police announced Friday. On Thursday, State Police say they conducted a traffic stop on a motorist driving without a valid license on North Clinton Avenue. In the passengers seat, 32-year-old Charles...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy