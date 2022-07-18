ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Farm to School seeks nonprofit status to expand food access

By Mary Grace Keller mkeller@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xC6KH_0gk37ett00
Buy Now In this 2021 file photo, a man picks fruit at Catoctin Mountain Orchard near Thurmont. File photo by Katina Zentz

What started as a pilot initiative to provide locally grown produce to students could be the next nonprofit in Frederick County.

Farm to School Frederick, or F2S, was born out of the nonprofit Community FARE (Food, Advocacy, Resources, Education) in 2018.

With the help of a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant, Community FARE partnered with Frederick County Public Schools with a goal of getting local produce into five schools with a high percentage of students receiving free or reduced-price meals, according to Alysia Mason Feuer, Farm to School Frederick’s executive director.

Since then, the program’s work has expanded to include nutritional education, field trips and community meetings. Its mission is important to Feuer, a registered dietician and master gardener.

“We really want to support local farmers and agriculture and help people connect to understanding the seasons in which food is grown and how to prepare those foods for the benefit of health and well-being,” Feuer said.

Last week, Farm to School submitted its application to the Internal Revenue Service to be recognized as a nonprofit, Feuer said. It can take up to a year to hear back, she said.

Feuer believes nonprofit status would help Farm to School secure grant funding and expand its network of partners.

“We really do want to serve as that connector,” she said.

Farm to School works with 13 farms to get locally grown fruits and vegetables into FCPS schools, according to Feuer. Farm to School serves North Frederick, Butterfly Ridge, Monocacy, Waverley, Lincoln, Hillcrest and Sabillasville elementary schools and Thurmont Primary, she said.

“By serving as the intermediary between growers and schools, F2S fostered new partnerships between Frederick farmers and the school and scaled up local fruit and vegetable purchases to $81,109 in the 2021-2022 school year,” Farm to School’s website said.

Feuer said Farm to School has the potential to do more for the community. She hopes it can expand to middle and high schools through the food science, FFA and culinary arts programs. She said the organization has talked to Frederick Health to see if the hospital’s cafeteria can source local produce.

Farm to School’s website, f2sfrederick.org, contains recipes, resources for teachers and newsletters full of nutrition facts and other helpful tips. And a mobile kitchen may be in the future, Feuer said, so Farm to School can teach local residents how to prepare seasonal food.

“We’re trying to help connect all of this,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

Updated Opening Information for Pollo Campero on 355 in Gaithersburg

The upcoming Pollo Campero at 426 N Frederick Rd is now expected to open by the end of August (representatives from the Lakeforest location originally told us that the new store was expected to open on July 17). Lakeforest currently has signage up announcing the relocation. Pollo Campero has additional...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
theriver953.com

FCPS search for an interim Superintendent

Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) announced the resignation of Interim School Superintendent Dr. David Martin. Martin was appointed to the position after Dr. David Sovine announced his retirement from FCPS as their Superintendent effective June 30. Sovine has taken the Superintend position with Washington County Maryland Public Schools on July...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
wvpublic.org

Eastern Panhandle Solar Company Helps Those In Recovery Find Employment

Mountain View Solar, a solar panel installation company based in Berkeley Springs, Morgan County, is helping those recently out of substance use programs land on their feet. The company works with Mountaineer Recovery Center, a substance use treatment facility based in Kearneysville, Jefferson County, to help its participants find work after graduation. Clinical psychologist Dr. Jonathan Hartiens is the CEO of Mountaineer Behavioral Health, the company that runs the center.
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Frederick County, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Frederick County, MD
Society
shepherdstownchronicle.com

KVC West Virginia Martinsburg holds grand opening and ribbon cutting

MARTINSBURG — On Friday, KVC West Virginia Behavioral Health Services held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony, to celebrate the opening of their new office in Martinsburg. For around 50 years, KVC has provided behavioral health services to families throughout the country. Specifically, KVC West Virginia helps families...
MARTINSBURG, WV
mocoshow.com

Signage Up at CVS in Kentlands

Construction continues to progress at the upcoming CVS location in the Kentlands and “coming soon” signage was erected earlier this week. We first reported that CVS would be taking over the old Tommy Joe’s/Boulevard Tavern/Brasserie Beck/O’Donnell’s location in the Kentlands back in 2019. There’s no timetable for when CVS will be ready to open, but it wouldn’t surprise us if it opened by this end of this fall.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
wfmd.com

Cat Found Recently Tests Positive For Rabies

Residents who have come into contact with this feline are asked to consult with their doctors. Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick County Health Department says a cat found near the intersection of Stottlemyer Road and Old Catoctin Road near Route 77 has tested positive for rabies. The feline was brought to the Maryland Agriculture Department Lab on Friday due to its aggressive behavior.
FREDERICK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Science#Seasonal Food#Fruit#Cafeteria#Charity#Alysia#Fcps
TripAdvisor Blog

Black Restaurant Week in the DMV: From Local History to the Food That Feeds It

Washington, D.C., has long been ahead of the curve when it comes to Black culture in America. About a quarter of the city’s population was African American by 1800—just nine years after the nation’s capital was founded—and by 1830, many of those folks were already free. This trend was well ahead of the curve in most states, and D.C.’s own Emancipation Proclamation preceded the national version proclaimed by Abraham Lincoln by nine months. Between the progressive abolitionist views and plentiful federal work opportunities, it’s no wonder the community’s foundation remains strong to this day, hundreds of years later.
WASHINGTON, DC
wypr.org

Baltimore city school parents push back against new bell schedules

Dozens of public schools across Baltimore changed the bell schedule for the fall prompting backlash from parents and some members of the community. Many parents, students and teachers took to social media to express their outrage after the school system announced changes in early June. Sandrene Smith is a parent...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Fox attacks multiple people in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - A fox attacked multiple people on a walking path in Monrovia, according to the Frederick County Health Department. Officials say the fox attacked more than one person at different times near the bridge on the Landsdale walking path close to the pond on Saturday. They say the fox was not afraid of either people or dogs.
WUSA9

Park Police mute giant speaker system at Montgomery Co. park

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man at a park in Silver Spring had to stop the music before it began thanks to Park Police in Montgomery County. Maryland-National Capital Park Police posted photos of a white van with a huge speaker system set up in the parking lot of Sligo Dennis Park on Wednesday evening. From the picture, you can see stacks of speakers outside the van as well as in the back trunk. According to a tweet from Park Police, an officer addressed the owner of the vehicle before it "had a chance to become a nuisance to park patrons and residents."
SILVER SPRING, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WTOP

Bicyclists and hikers will get new place to ride in Frederick

Bicyclists clamoring for more off-street trails will be gaining a new, short ride through the Frederick, Maryland, countryside. In a statement, officials said $5.1 million in federal funding was approved to convert the 1.8-mile Frederick and Pennsylvania railroad line into a hiking and biking trail. The 10-foot-wide asphalt trail will...
FREDERICK, MD
Source of the Spring

National Night Out at Downtown Silver Spring

Downtown Silver Spring, in partnership with MCPD’s 3rd District, will host National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2, from 5-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to this fun community event! Festivities on Ellsworth Plaza include Food & Sweet Treats, Free Child ID Cards, Face Painters & Balloon Artists, Dancing, Prizes & MORE!
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Rockville Town Square’s Èkó House Announces Grand Opening Weekend

Èkó House, a modern Pan-African restaurant located in Rockville Town Square announces its grand opening weekend on July 29 and 30, 2022. Èkó House, which celebrates Nigerian culture with fusion cuisine, art, and entertainment, has been open since February, but will have its ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration next weekend. “With exquisite cuisine, carefully curated interior, and exciting ambiance, each moment transports you to the vibrant city of Lagos. “
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

HalfSmoke Now Open in Montgomery Mall, First Bar Ever in the Montgomery Mall Food Court

HalfSmoke is now open in Montgomery Mall. The restaurant is located in a kiosk in the food terrace that was the former home of Coldstone Creamery and more recently Gelato Galaxy. Though there have been separate restaurants off of the food court that served alcohol (ex: Slade’s), this is the first restaurant/bar that’s actually located in the food court to serve alcohol.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Restaurant Stop Gives Lucky Maryland Lottery Player A Tasty $50,000 Prize

A Charles County woman enjoyed a tasty BBQ meal with a side of $50,000 after cashing in big on a Maryland Lottery “FAST PLAY” ticket. The woman from Waldorf found “lottery luck” while dining in Prince George’s County at Texas Ribs & BBQ on Old Branch Avenue in Clinton, officials said on Thursday, July 21 after she cashed in the winning $10 ticket for a five-figure prize.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
5K+
Followers
256
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy