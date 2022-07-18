ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Alert Forecast: Much needed rain moves out, heat and humidity move in

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - We promised rain for everybody, and Mother Nature delivered!. Most of the area picked up anywhere from a half inch of rain in the Finger Lakes, to an inch and a half west of Rochester. The rain comes to an end tonight, and we'll...

WHEC TV-10

Yellow Alert: Hot weekend with the risk for strong storms Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - We're going to heat things up this weekend, with highs near 90 both weekend days. Saturday should be mainly dry with tolerable humidity and a fair amount of sun. The best chance for wet weather on Saturday will be an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon, but the majority of the area will be dry. It'll be breezy, but a hot breeze out of the south with some gusts near 30 mph. Sunday turns more humid, with dew points surging into the upper 60s and lower 70s. This, combined with air temperatures near 90 will make it feel more like the mid to upper 90s. If you have plans to spend time outside, make sure you're hydrating and keeping cool by finding shade if possible.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Hot weather today with the heat index close to 100 degrees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Mostly sunny weather will heat things up quickly today with temps near 90 by midday and 90-95 this afternoon. Today will be the hottest day since we reached 93 on June 22nd and we may end up higher than that this afternoon. The record for today's date is 99 set way back in 1894 so that should be safe as we come up a few degrees short.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: So where did the gas tax savings go? The data may have the answers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Did you fill up today? The price of gas is coming down in Rochester, albeit very slowly. The average price of a gallon of unleaded in Rochester on Wednesday was $4.75. The average price nationally is 29 cents lower. Up until June 1st, the launch of New York’s gas tax holiday, that was normal. The price of regular unleaded in Rochester was always 10 cents to 30 cents higher than the national average price. But that was not the case immediately after the gas tax holiday began.
ROCHESTER, NY
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Search for driver after overnight hit-and-run

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A hit and run on North Goodman Street occurred overnight. The crash happened at the intersection of North Goodman and Bay streets just after 2 a.m. Thursday. RPD tells us a red sedan ran a red light and T-boned a black SUV heading north. The impact...
WHEC TV-10

Occupied Saxton Street house shot overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - An occupied house was shot at late Wednesday night. Just after 11, police responded to a report of shots fired on West Broad Street right by the Rochester Community Sports Complex. When they arrived, police found a house on Saxton Street hit by gunfire. A 63-year-old...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Burning house and car on Weyl Street overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A house and car caught fire on Weyl Street, and neighbors say the house was shot at recently. Police and fire crews are investigating right now. The fire department says no one was inside at the time of the fire, and officers are also looking to see if this is in any way connected to overnight violence.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

3-Alarm fire rips through boarded-up Alexander St. building in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A person was injured during a large fire that tore through a boarded-up building on East Main Street and Alexander Street Monday. According to crews on scene, the fire occurred at the same structure that was damaged Friday as a result of a vehicle blaze that was caught on video. Officials say the apartment building had been boarded up since that Friday incident and that utilities were supposed to be shut off.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: The numbers don’t lie, Data leads to questions about gas tax savings in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — In our consumer alert, we're crunching the numbers. The question we’re investigating is as follows: Are Rochester consumers still getting the full gas tax savings? After delving into the numbers, that's the very question I'm taking to state and county leaders, leaders who promised us they would monitor prices to make sure retailers and middlemen didn't keep the savings promised to us.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Jobless aid applications up

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - There are new signs the job market may be weakening as applications for unemployment benefits surge higher than expected. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week rose to its highest level since November of last year. 251,000 people applied for unemployment benefits. That's...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bands on the Bricks continues Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - If Party in the Park and Concerts by the Shore haven't satisfied your need for music, you are in luck!. Bands on the Bricks returns to the Rochester Public Market on Friday night. Into the Now with iGNiTE! Reggae Band will take the stage at 6. Gates open at 5:30.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

City holds 'Aqueduct Reimagined' public open house and design workshop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A design lab and open house were held Thursday at the Blue Cross Arena to discuss potentially converting the Broad Street Bridge into an outdoor space. The Aqueduct Reimagined and Riverfront Promenades project will convert the historic Erie Canal Aqueduct and adjacent riverfront into a...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Person trapped after crash on Genesee Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police are investigating a crash on Genesee Street, near Aberdeen Street Tuesday morning. Police say at around 3 a.m., the driver of a Kia crossed the double yellow line and hit a Jeep traveling in the opposite direction. The Jeep then crashed into two parked cars, trapping the driver inside. She was eventually removed and sent to the hospital complaining of pain.
ROCHESTER, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Lockport motorcycle collision leaves one dead

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Wednesday motorcycle collision has left one 73-year-old man dead in the town of Royalton, according to the New York State Police. The victim, Frank O. Butcher, of Lockport, NY was traveling eastbound on Akron Road when he struck a deer that entered the roadway. Butcher...
LOCKPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Meet new MCSO K9 Myra

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Exciting news from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office—they have a new K9!. Meet Myra and her handler, Deputy Brian Callaghan. They recently completed the TSA's canine training program in Texas—where they received the top dog award. Congratulations Deputy Callaghan and Myra!
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

One in custody following shots-fired call

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Shots were fired in the city, and Thursday morning someone is in custody. Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of shots fired on South Plymouth Avenue near Doran Street. On the scene, they found evidence of gunshots. Just a block away on...
ROCHESTER, NY

