First Alert Forecast: Much needed rain moves out, heat and humidity move in

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - We're going to heat things up this weekend, with highs near 90 both weekend days. Saturday should be mainly dry with tolerable humidity and a fair amount of sun. The best chance for wet weather on Saturday will be an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon, but the majority of the area will be dry. It'll be breezy, but a hot breeze out of the south with some gusts near 30 mph. Sunday turns more humid, with dew points surging into the upper 60s and lower 70s. This, combined with air temperatures near 90 will make it feel more like the mid to upper 90s. If you have plans to spend time outside, make sure you're hydrating and keeping cool by finding shade if possible.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO