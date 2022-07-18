ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Pinto County, TX

WATCH: Drone footage shows Possum Kingdom Lake wildfire

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOSSUM KINGDOM LAKE, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters are battling a grass fire that started Monday near Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County. Texas A&M...

North Texas wildfires destroy homes, force evacuations

GLEN ROSE, Texas - Firefighters continue to battle wildfires across North Texas. The Texas A&M Forest Service reports there are seven in the area. The fire around Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County has only scorched 500 acres but that includes several vacation homes and lake houses. At last check, it was about 10% contained.
TEXAS STATE
At least 21 homes destroyed by Texas wildfires

A pair of two-day-old North Texas wildfires continued to resist containment Wednesday after destroying 21 homes, officials said. The Chalk Mountain Fire near Glen Rose, Texas, destroyed 16 homes and damaged five others as it remained on the move Wednesday after scorching almost 10 square miles (26 square kilometers) of mostly short grass, brush and juniper as of midday Wednesday, said Alexandra Schwier, a Texas A&M Forest Service spokeswoman. The fire about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth was 10% contained Wednesday with embers from burning tree crowns flying up to 200 yards (183 meters). The fire at Possum Kingdom Lake destroyed five homes as it spread along its western shore, charring 500 (200 hectares) acres about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Fort Worth. That fire was 15% contained Wednesday, the Forest Service said. Temperatures approaching 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius), combined with a relative humidity near 20% and 10-mph (16-kph) winds gusting to 20 mph (32kph), resisted efforts to contain the fiery spread beyond 10% containment, the Forest Service said.
TEXAS STATE
Crews worried of potential increase in fire activity as 1148 Fire in Palo Pinto County continues

PALO PINTO COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The 1148 Fire in Palo Pinto County, named for the road it's located by on the west side of Possum Kingdom Lake, is about 10% contained as of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.The estimated 500-acre fire started burning around noon yesterday and destroyed five homes and five outdoor structures. No one has been injured.Crews are worried there is going to be an increase in fire activity today."The weather pattern that happened yesterday, where this fire grew so large so quickly, is happening again today," said Adam Turner with the...
PALO PINTO COUNTY, TX
Evacuation order spurred by spreading fire lifted in Hood County

Some Hood County residents are no longer being ordered to evacuate after a grass fire has broken out in the area.f. Residents in the area of Hutchinson, Coleman Ranch Road, Rock Church Highway, Nocal Court in Tolar and anywhere where sirens are set off were ordered to evacuate Tuesday night, according to the Hood County Twitter account. The evacuation order was lifted about two and a half hours later.
HOOD COUNTY, TX
As Texas Temperatures Soar, Look for Signs of Heatstroke

As the temperatures pushed 110 degrees Monday, paramedics across North Texas were busy responding to people in distress. MedStar, which serves the Tarrant County area, says 14 patients were transported to local hospitals for heat-related illnesses. All of the calls took place between noon and 8 p.m., the hottest part of the day.
DALLAS, TX
Human Remains Found Along a Rural Highway Thursday

RANGER, TX – The Eastland County Sheriff's Office is reporting human remains have been found along a rural highway Thursday morning. In a news release, the ECSO said, "In the early morning of Thursday, July 14, 2022, the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office received a report of skeletal remains that were found on a property located West of Ranger on Loop 254. Deputies verified that the the remains were human. An investigation is ongoing and in the early stages. Texas Rangers were called to assist. The remains will be sent to the University of North Texas for forensics. There is no other information that can be given at this time."
RANGER, TX
Azle hit-and-run suspect arrested

An Azle man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a May hit-and-run death of an Azle woman. Azle Police Department detectives arrested Ryan Ellis Collier, 46, on a charge of an accident involving death, a second-degree felony, police stated in a news release. Investigators identified Collier in the accident that caused the death of Amber Linehan Lemke, 40.
AZLE, TX
Accidents
