Auburn Superintendent Says Virtual Tools for Learning Will Stick Around

One of Keuka College’s signature programs is getting a makeover – and a veteran educator has been tapped to lead the transition. Ann Emo, formerly the coordinator for Applied Learning at SUNY Buffalo State College, takes over as Keuka College’s new Dean of Experiential Learning and Career Engagement beginning July 18. She’ll oversee the College’s wide-ranging experiential learning initiatives, which include the long-standing Field Period® program, along with a portfolio of related offices dedicated to ensuring student success both at the College and beyond.
