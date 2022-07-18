ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Auburn Superintendent Says Virtual Tools for Learning Will Stick Around

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The COVID-19 pandemic forced school districts worldwide to switch to a remote learning model for many months. Auburn City School Superintendent Jeff Pirozollo...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FL Radio Group

Auburn City Councilors Cuddy & Giannettino Urge State to Protect Owasco Lake

When it comes to the health of Owasco Lake, more needs to be done to protect it – that’s the message from Auburn City Councilors Terry Cuddy and Jimmy Giannettino. In an interview with Finger Lakes News Radio, both Councilors expressed their concerns about the health of lake. Councilor Cuddy said that while the water is safe to drink, he’s still worried about the lake’s overall health.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Medic 55 to Purchase Cardiac Monitor with Defibrillator

The Yates County Tuberculosis and Health Association has awarded $2,500 to the Finger Lakes Health Foundation in support of the purchase of a new Tempus Pro cardiac monitor with Tempus LS Defibrillator for the Yates County Advanced Life Support Unit (ALS), ‘Medic 55’ vehicle. Based in the Emergency Department at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, Medic 55 response service ensures access to care for all of Yates County and in the past year, the unit responded to nearly 900 calls for service.
YATES COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
Auburn, NY
Education
FL Radio Group

Physician Joins Farmington Family Medicine

Dr. Morgan Paul recently joined UR Medicine Thompson Health and is seeing patients of Farmington Family Medicine, an affiliate of F.F. Thompson Hospital located at 5505 Route 96 in Farmington. Certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, Paul received his medical degree from the University of Toledo College of...
FARMINGTON, NY
FL Radio Group

Fillmore Glen Adding New Kiosks to Park

Fillmore Glen is looking to make itself more visitor friendly. Friends of Fillmore Glen will be adding new informational kiosks around Fillmore Glen state park in Moravia. These kiosks will point out trail locations; they will also feature historical content and geological information to help immerse guests in the park’s history and natural beauty.
MORAVIA, NY
FL Radio Group

Keuka College Names New Dean

One of Keuka College’s signature programs is getting a makeover – and a veteran educator has been tapped to lead the transition. Ann Emo, formerly the coordinator for Applied Learning at SUNY Buffalo State College, takes over as Keuka College’s new Dean of Experiential Learning and Career Engagement beginning July 18. She’ll oversee the College’s wide-ranging experiential learning initiatives, which include the long-standing Field Period® program, along with a portfolio of related offices dedicated to ensuring student success both at the College and beyond.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finger Lakes News#Wgva
FL Radio Group

200,000 lb. Nuclear Submarine Condenser Makes Its Way Through the Finger Lakes

You may have noticed a rather large object traveling along the roadways of the Finger Lakes the last few days. A flatbed truck has been hauling a 200,000-pound condenser for a nuclear submarine from Batavia, where it was manufactured by Graham Corporation, to Albany. The condenser made its slow journey through the town of Phelps Thursday afternoon. After it reaches Albany, the condenser will travel the Hudson River down to New York Harbor, where it will be placed on a barge and transported to the Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.
PHELPS, NY
FL Radio Group

Odessa-Montour to Drop “Indians” School Mascot

Say goodbye to the Odessa-Montour Indians. The school district is moving forward with its plans to replace its mascot and logo with “Grizzlies” in response to pending state legislation that all schools in New York drop Native American nicknames. For sports programs that are combined with Watkins Glen, the schools will be known as the “Schuyler Storm.”
ODESSA, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Sees 151st COVID Death

COVID has claimed its 151st victim in Cayuga County. The Health Department reports the Wednesday death of a woman in her sixties after testing positive for the virus. Currently there are 11 Cayuga County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Education
Auburn University
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
FL Radio Group

New Curator at Cayuga Museum Looks to Uncover New Perspectives in the Birth Place of Sound Film

As the Cayuga Museum continues to tell the story of Auburn’s connection to the birth of sound-on-film, the organization is thrilled to announce a new member of its team. Haley Boothe has joined on as Curator of the Case Research Laboratory Collection where she hopes to uncover untold stories from those who helped Theodore Case develop his sound-on-film technology.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Fayette Fills Town Clerk/Tax Collector Role

One Finger Lakes community is getting a new town clerk and tax collector next month. The Fayette Town Board has chosen Macy Nesbitt for the position. Nesbitt will fill the position that was vacated earlier this year. The Finger Lakes Times reports Marlene Hubbs, former town clerk, was appointed to...
FAYETTE, NY
FL Radio Group

Monkeypox Case Diagnosis in Tompkins County

The Tompkins County Health Department has announced the county’s first case of monkeypox. The county’s Health Department said determined there have been no local close contacts. State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said there are three aspects of this monkeypox outbreak that is unusual and concerning. Governor Kathy...
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls ITT Goulds Workers Getting Ready for Contract Talks

If you were driving along Fall Street in Seneca Falls Monday afternoon, you likely spotted a parade of workers walking around the ITT Goulds Pumps facility. A spokesperson from the Buffalo office for United Steel Workers 3298, which represents a majority of the Seneca Falls employees, told us it was a “friendly march” by union workers as they enter contract negotiations with ITT.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Fire Reported at Cayuga County Bottling Plant

A fire has been reported at the bottling plant on County House Road in Cayuga County. Cayuga/Seneca Fire Wire reports Sennett, Weedsport, Auburn, Aurelius Fire, Owasco RIT and AMR ambulances responded to the location for a building fire reported around 12:30p. Emergency scanners report the fire is under control. No...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Seymour Library Holding Lecture on Ukraine

The Seymour library is giving you the chance to learn more about the nation of Ukraine. Historian Tom Henry will participate in the library’s After Hours Lecture Series to discuss the history of the European nation. No registration is necessary. The talk starts at 6:00p Thursday at the library.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy