Vanderburgh County, IN

Arby’s helps the animals with VHS fundraiser

By Jessica Jacoby
 4 days ago

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Everyone needs a little help these days and the Vanderburgh Humane Society (VHS) is no exception. They were already struggling with a full house of animals when 23 cats were dumped on their doorstep one night. A local Arby’s wants to help.

The Evansville Arby’s on First Avenue is having a fundraiser to help out VHS. People can donate supplies or money in exchange for a meal.

VHS struggles for space after 23 cats dumped

A sign posted in the Arby’s lobby states: 1 can of of food, toy or a bag of treats will get you a free slider. A 5lb bag of food or litter will get you a free meal.

They will also be accepting money donations at the counter. An Arby’s manager, Kelsey Chandler posted on Facebook about this event encouraging people to donate what they could to help out the struggling VHS.

VHS voices frustration after finding 23 dumped cats

In the post she says, “As some of you may know, I have adopted 2 very loving dogs from the VHS. I would adopt them all if I could. Our humane society is amazing, the people who work there and volunteer to take on these animals, work very hard! They give and give and give to allow these babies to have healthy, loving lives. At already overflowing capacity, someone dumped 23 cats at their doors overnight, a few days ago. They are struggling and could really use our help!”

Happy 5th Birthday River Kitty

The fundraiser will end on August 1. The donations will be dropped off at the VHS by Chandler at the fundraiser’s end.

