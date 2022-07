ELYRIA, Ohio — A deputy with the Lorain County Sheriff's Office has been fired and charged for allegedly stealing money from a home he responded to during a call last week. According to authorities, deputy Dylan Hazzard was at a home on July 15 to investigate the death of someone when a family member of that person said money was taken from a room in the house. It was determined the deputy was the only person to have gone into that room alone.

