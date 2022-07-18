Big Spring Mill hoping to find new ownership

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Schools has a host of job fairs over the next few weeks where they say they are looking for people will all different skillsets. A handful of fairs will be taking place in the coming weeks, where the district says interested folks can gather more information and interview for positions on the spot. They are looking to fill spots in food, transportation, instructional assistance and other supporting staff departments. The district says it has a spot for anyone looking to get involved and the flexibility to make it happen.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO