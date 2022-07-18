ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elliston, VA

Big Spring Mill hoping to find new ownership

By Andrew Webb
WDBJ7.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELLISTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Big Spring Mill is planning to close this August, unless someone takes over the operation. The mill’s president, Bill Long says he’s...

www.wdbj7.com

Comments / 6

Donny Blankenship
4d ago

you can't hardly find the seasoning flour they make it's the best in America I hope someone buys this company out it is a gold mine can't understand why someone hasn't purchased it already

Reply(1)
6
Cathy Bittler
4d ago

I would love to be able to help them out... my family has supported them for many years... myself will til the last day. They produce the only flour to make biscuits with. Everyone join me and help keep the mill running.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Weather On The Water: Roanoke River wins 10 Best for kayaking plus river cleanup efforts

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our first Weather On The Water story comes to us from the Roanoke River, after it received a distinguishing award: “USA today 10best Reader’s Choice 2022 Best Urban Kayaking Spot.” The 10Best Reader’s Choice Award nominees are determined by a panel of editors from USA Today, 10Best.com, and expert contributors USA Today selects.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pools see increases in attendees during high temperatures

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As we’re reaching high temperatures this week, many are cooling down by taking a splash in a pool. The outdoor pool in Washington Park has seen an increase in the number of people visiting the pool. The Roanoke County Washington Park Pool Manager Mimi Coumbe said that despite the lifeguard shortages nationwide they’ve been lucky to have many consistent and qualified lifeguards.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elliston, VA
Local
Virginia Business
WDBJ7.com

Tips for back-to-school shopping, Virginia tax-free weekend Aug. 5-7

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - School divisions across the Commonwealth are getting ready to welcome back students in a few weeks. For parents, this means back-to-school shopping. Financial experts say it’s a good thing parents are prioritizing items for school-- and have a few tips to save money. The first...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Smoke on the Mountain returns to Galax

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual barbecue competition, Smoke on the Mountain, is back in Galax, Va on July 22-23. “The town welcomes you here,” four time World Champion Myron Mixon said. “They want you here and you’re cooking downtown, you’re cooking where everybody’s at.”
GALAX, VA
Franklin News Post

New resort planned for former AEP property in Penn Hall

Plans for a new resort facility at Smith Mountain Lake were unveiled to the Franklin County Planning Commission last week. The proposed site is the former location of Appalachian Power’s recently auctioned off Penn Hall. Craig and Angela Wilson purchased two pieces of property during the auction held by...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Spring Mill
WSET

Railroad company offering up to $5,000 in starting bonuses in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Residents in Roanoke may be eligible for up to $5,000 in starting bonuses for working at a railway company. Norfolk Southern Corporation announced that it has increased its conductor trainee pay to $25 an hour. Conductor trainees are also eligible for a training incentive of $300 per two-week pay period. Applicants can apply online at Jobs.NSCorp.com.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Food truck still alive after trials and tribulations

A Salem man’s dream to own his own brick-and-mortar restaurant started with the purchase of a food truck. From there trials and tribulations set in but the business is still kicking thanks to some help from other local restaurant owners. WFIR’s Ian Price has the story of the “Home: Sushi-Catering-Cuisine” food truck with this In-Depth Report.
SALEM, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
wfirnews.com

Smith Mountain, Claytor Lake power stations expect to step it up this week

The Smith Mountain Lake and Claytor lake hydroelectric power stations are expected to increase their power production this week, thanks to hot summer weather — and when that happens, it will raise currents and water levels downstream with little notice. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:. FROM APPALACHIAN POWER:...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City Schools holding job fairs for full- and part-time positions

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Schools has a host of job fairs over the next few weeks where they say they are looking for people will all different skillsets. A handful of fairs will be taking place in the coming weeks, where the district says interested folks can gather more information and interview for positions on the spot. They are looking to fill spots in food, transportation, instructional assistance and other supporting staff departments. The district says it has a spot for anyone looking to get involved and the flexibility to make it happen.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Housing grant will help speed up public housing projects in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Housing announced in early July it was awarding $46 million to redevelopment and housing authorities across the commonwealth. The one-time grants are specifically to help current and future public housing projects. “This is kind of a one-time infusion really meant to jump-start a lot of...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

2nd annual Botetourt Tomato Festival on Saturday

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2nd annual Botetourt Tomato Festival makes its return on Saturday. Hosted by the Botetourt Farmers Market, the event began as a celebration of agriculture in the area. There will be free tomato tastings, vendors, live music, contests and more. The organizers saw a lot...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Montgomery County farm and winery for sale

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The owners of Beliveau Farm in Montgomery County say they’re ready for the next phase of their lives and are getting ready to sell the property. It’s currently listed at $6.5 million for 70 acres of the property. “I think we’ve really added...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Hot dog! The Wienermobile is making its way to the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – Have you ever seen a hot dog on wheels? This is your chance – the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making its way to the Star City soon. On Tuesday, Keagan, better known as “Chili Cheez Keagz” and the driver of the Wienermobile, announced that the hot dog on wheels will be in Roanoke from July 21 to July 24.
ROANOKE, VA
theunionstar.com

Main Street Altavista gas stations engage in price wars

Another round of gas station price wars is underway at Altavista gas stations, led by the plunging prices at GB Altavista. On Thursday (July 21), regular octane 87 gasoline was going for $2.83 per gallon. Prices had dropped to just above the $3 mark in town before Thursday, GB having...
ALTAVISTA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy