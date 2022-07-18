Big Spring Mill hoping to find new ownership
ELLISTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Big Spring Mill is planning to close this August, unless someone takes over the operation. The mill’s president, Bill Long says he’s...www.wdbj7.com
you can't hardly find the seasoning flour they make it's the best in America I hope someone buys this company out it is a gold mine can't understand why someone hasn't purchased it already
I would love to be able to help them out... my family has supported them for many years... myself will til the last day. They produce the only flour to make biscuits with. Everyone join me and help keep the mill running.
