Gainesville, FL

Creed Whittemore Talks Gators' WR Projection, Buchholz's Upcoming Campaign

By Zach Goodall
 4 days ago

Florida Gators commit Creed Whittemore discusses his projection at receiver, teammate and fellow UF pledge Gavin Hill, and the Bobcats' upcoming season.

Photo: Creed Whittemore; Credit: Zach Goodall

Firmly committed to the Florida Gators entering his senior season at Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz, Bobcats quarterback Creed Whittemore is focused on bouncing back from a state semifinals loss to Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas last November.

He has reinforcements and a strong Bobcats squad around him to do so. Buchholz added transfer receiver and 2023 Power 5 recruit Jaren Hamilton from Gainesville (Fla.) P.K. Yonge this summer, returns electric 2023 receiver Jacarree Kelly and boasts a defense featuring a fellow Gators 2023 commit Gavin Hill alongside 2023 UF target Kendall Jackson in the trenches.

"We’re already a really fast team, but [Hamilton] just brings that additional speed, which we were looking for, and we’re excited to have him along with Kelly. He brings strength, the ability to run routes, he’s a great teammate," Whittemore told AllGators at the North Central Florida Media Day in Gainesville on Monday.

"We’re focused on the season.”

Although Whittemore will primarily throw passes to Hamilton, Kelly and Co., "there's always a possibility" that he could align at wide receiver, the position Whittemore is expected to man upon his enrollment at Florida.

He credited Buchholz's quarterback depth — consisting of sophomore Colin Dunmore and incoming freshman Trace Johnson , son of Gator Great and former NFL quarterback Doug Johnson — for their capability to step in as the Bobcats' signal-caller in such a situation.

"Very talented players below me, so I'm sure Buchholz will be in good hands," Whittemore said. "But yeah, there’s definitely a possibility I’ll be out with Jaren and Kelly running some routes.”

What makes Whittemore's projection to wide receiver, the same position his brother Trent plays at Florida, a strong one? He pointed to his experience as a quarterback giving him an understandably deep understanding of the position.

“I think playing quarterback is definitely an asset [for] playing receiver, because it helps you get on the same [page], timing and route-running," Whittemore claimed. "Me, when I was playing quarterback, I remembered ‘I wanted this, or why don’t I do that for him’ type of thing. I think it just gives me an ability to know the game a little bit better."

Whittemore also offered Florida fans an understanding of what kind of player will be joining him in The Swamp when he enrolls alongside Hill next year. Hill, a versatile defensive lineman and fellow Gainesville native, committed to Florida in June.

"I think he just brings a level of tenacity. Some high schoolers will take their senior year off and worry about their health, but he’s all in," Whittemore said of Hill. "He cares about Friday nights, he cares about the outcome of the game, he’s upset when we lose.

"He’s not just like ‘I’m committed to Florida, this and this and that’. He wants to show people who he is, and I think he definitely will this season.”

Buchholz will open its season on the road, at Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic on Friday, Aug. 19.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @ SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

