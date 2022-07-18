Lisa Rinna Slams 'RHOBH' For Not Paying Enough Tribute To Her Late Mom: 'Lois Deserves Much More'

Source: mega

Reality star Lisa Rinna isn't happy with the way her mother Lois' death played out on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. On Sunday, July 17, the mother-of-two reposted the Pink Pop Box Podcast's post, which featured a photo of the mother-daughter duo alongside a caption that read, "I'm shocked we spent 3 episodes about the word dark, but only few scenes shown on real human grief."

"I got one episode of grace. That's it," she noted, declaring the series only showed "a mere moment" of how badly the loss has affected her. "Lois deserved and deserves much more. Shame on everyone."

Rinna, 59, received plenty of support from fans, with one sending her a message that read, "Wish we got to see more on Lois' legacy and how you are coping through this very delicate process of grief. Sending all love your way."

The Days of Our Lives alum's mother passed away at age 93 this past November, but the star is still having difficulty moving forward, admitting her emotions have been getting out of control. She even acknowledged that she was talking out her feelings on innocent people.

"I have had a really rough time of it. I think you’ve seen how hard this has hit me. I’m sorry if I’ve raged on you, about you — it really has nothing to do with any of you," she explained in an apology to her social media followers. "I never thought I would feel this way. I really thought grief would be about sadness and pain but it’s so much more."

"I am really struggling, I just never thought it would feel like this but here it is. Losing my Mom has really hit me hard," she continued. "Thank you for your patience with me I know it’s not easy to have warm fuzzies for me right now but I’ll get through this and hopefully come out the other side stronger and better."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.