ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

3 former South Mississippi standouts taken in first 10 rounds of MLB draft

By Scott Watkins
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rXQLt_0gk35TDC00
Hayden Dunhurst, Logan Tanner and Brad Cumbest, all former South Mississippi high school baseball standouts, are going pro after MLB Draft on July 18, 2022. Sun Herald file

Three former South Mississippi high school standouts have been given a professional opportunity.

Former George County and Mississippi State star Logan Tanner was taken Sunday in the second round of the MLB draft by the Cincinnati Reds with pick No. 55.

Tanner hit .285 for the Bulldogs this season while playing catcher and helped lead MSU to the 2021 national championship.

The slot value for Tanner’s selection is $1,373,300.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPAut_0gk35TDC00
George County pitcher Logan Tanner hits against DeSoto Central on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in the MHSAA State Baseball Championships at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss. CHRIS TODD

Two Gulf Coast natives were drafted on Monday. The first of which was Ole Miss catcher and former Pearl River Central star Hayden Dunhurst.

Dunhurst was taken in the sixth round by the Kansas City Royals with the 125th pick. Dunhurst was ranked as the 155th prospect by MLB.com and is considered one of the top defensive catchers in the draft.

On a 20-80 scale, Baseball America gives Dunhurst’s throwing arm a 70 and his fielding skill a 60. The slot value for Dunhurst’s pick is $298,600.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YFQ1T_0gk35TDC00
Pearl River Central’s Hayden Dunhurst runs to first with a single against Hattiesburg during the fifth inning of their 5A South State playoff game in Carriere on May 13, 2016. Dunhurst helped lift PRC past Hattiesburg last week, earning him the Sun Herald’s Boys Player of the Week honor. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com file

In the ninth round, former East Central and Mississippi State two-sport star Brad Cumbest was taken by the Colorado Rockies with the 266th overall pick.

Cumbest hit .302 this season with 15 home runs while playing the outfield. He has also played tight end for the MSU football team.

The slot value for Cumbest’s pick is $163,200.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fJZXH_0gk35TDC00
East Central right fielder Brad Cumbest makes a catch while competing against Long Beach on March 10, 2017, at Long Beach High. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com file

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Star, MS
BamaCentral

Alabama Lands 2023 Kicker Conor Talty

Alabama appears to have found the heir to Will Reichard at the placekicker position. The Crimson Tide received a commitment from 2023 kicker Conor Talty on Wednesday as the Chicago native announced his decision over social media. Talty, the No. 2 kicker in the nation according to Chris Sailer Kicking,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Moss Point four-star DE Jamarious Brown prepared for senior season

Moss Point High School (Miss.) four-star defensive end Jamarious Brown has had an eventful offseason with schools all over the country vying for his signature this December. With the recruiting process in high gear and a busy schedule, the 6-4 and 260-pound prospect was still focused on his senior season and helping the Tigers back to the playoffs.
MOSS POINT, MS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks Nick Saban Is 'Walking Down Dangerous Road'

At SEC Media Days, Alabama head coach Nick Saban commented on the current NIL policies in the NCAA. “I don’t dislike name, image and likeness. I’m all for the players. I want players to do well," Saban said. "Our players did extremely well last year. They made over three million in name, image and likeness so I’m all for the players being able to do as well as they can and use their [NIL] to create value for themselves. We have a great brand at Alabama so players are going to be enhanced because of the value that our brand can help them create…[NIL] is not an issue for us at Alabama.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Biloxi Sun Herald

Police officer on duty dies from blistering July heat in Louisiana, officials say

The hotter than normal temperatures being experienced by much of the United States just claimed the life of a police officer on the job in Louisiana. Officer Brian Olliff “passed away Saturday evening from an unexpected heat related medical event while working in the downtown district,” the Natchitoches Police Department reported. Natchitoches is about 75 miles southeast of Shreveport.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Gulf Coast#The Cincinnati Reds#Msu#The Kansas City Royals#The Colorado Rockies#266th#Cumbest
Biloxi Sun Herald

Walmart worker saves baby from hot car as ‘intoxicated’ mom shops, Louisiana cops say

Louisiana police are crediting a Walmart employee with helping to save a newborn left alone in a hot car. The Slidell Police Department was first notified of the situation around 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, when it received a call about an apparently impaired woman with her child in the Walmart parking lot, according to a release from the department. At first, police said they were unable to locate the woman, but witnesses confirmed to police that she left in a gray Honda Odyssey minivan.
SLIDELL, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Biloxi Sun Herald

13-month-old mauled to death by dog that also attacked officer, New Orleans police say

A toddler is dead after he was mauled by a dog that also attacked an animal control officer, according to New Orleans police. The attack occurred Monday, July 11 at a home on Seminary Place in the city’s Gentilly neighborhood, WVUE reported, citing New Orleans police. Authorities were called out around 6:45 p.m., and an officer shot and killed the animal later that same night, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
2K+
Followers
150
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy