3 former South Mississippi standouts taken in first 10 rounds of MLB draft

Hayden Dunhurst, Logan Tanner and Brad Cumbest, all former South Mississippi high school baseball standouts, are going pro after MLB Draft on July 18, 2022. Sun Herald file

Three former South Mississippi high school standouts have been given a professional opportunity.

Former George County and Mississippi State star Logan Tanner was taken Sunday in the second round of the MLB draft by the Cincinnati Reds with pick No. 55.

Tanner hit .285 for the Bulldogs this season while playing catcher and helped lead MSU to the 2021 national championship.

The slot value for Tanner’s selection is $1,373,300.

George County pitcher Logan Tanner hits against DeSoto Central on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in the MHSAA State Baseball Championships at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss. CHRIS TODD

Two Gulf Coast natives were drafted on Monday. The first of which was Ole Miss catcher and former Pearl River Central star Hayden Dunhurst.

Dunhurst was taken in the sixth round by the Kansas City Royals with the 125th pick. Dunhurst was ranked as the 155th prospect by MLB.com and is considered one of the top defensive catchers in the draft.

On a 20-80 scale, Baseball America gives Dunhurst’s throwing arm a 70 and his fielding skill a 60. The slot value for Dunhurst’s pick is $298,600.

Pearl River Central’s Hayden Dunhurst runs to first with a single against Hattiesburg during the fifth inning of their 5A South State playoff game in Carriere on May 13, 2016. Dunhurst helped lift PRC past Hattiesburg last week, earning him the Sun Herald’s Boys Player of the Week honor. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com file

In the ninth round, former East Central and Mississippi State two-sport star Brad Cumbest was taken by the Colorado Rockies with the 266th overall pick.

Cumbest hit .302 this season with 15 home runs while playing the outfield. He has also played tight end for the MSU football team.

The slot value for Cumbest’s pick is $163,200.