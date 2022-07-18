Toys 'R' Us coming back from the dead?

Geoffrey the Giraffe and Macy's, a match made in paradise? YouTube screen capture from The Toy Room

Toys "R" Us announced the closure of 180 stores in mid-April of 2018, including the location outside the Lycoming Mall in Pennsdale. In the spring of 2019, Ollie's Bargain Outlet took over the property.

The Lycoming Mall lost Macy's in March of 2017 and State College, which had been home to Macy's for 21 years, lost their store in 2020.

Now—in the remaining Macy's stores all over the country and online—these two iconic brands are joining to create a partnership—the "world’s greatest toy store," Toys “R” Us, is coming back.

Toys "R" Us had owned 881 stores in the United States in 2017 when they filed for bankruptcy in 2017.

For more than 70 years the toy store was a trusted destination for all things childhood. Now, together with Macy’s, these brands will bring classic and trending toys alike to a whole new generation of Toys “R” Us kids, according to the Macy's website.

Marking the return of Toys “R” Us to the U.S., shoppers will be able to choose from an expansive assortment of toys for kids online right now and in over 400 Macy’s stores across the country starting this year.

And one of the most memorable mascots, Geoffrey the Giraffe, will be prominently featured online and in stores.

Macy's within driving distance of northcentral Pa. include stores in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, and Camp Hill. And if those are too far, of course the stores will be available at the click of your favorite mouse.

