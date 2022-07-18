ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Special Weather Statement issued for Denali, Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-19 16:47:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-20 19:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Denali; Eastern Alaska Range More...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jack, Wise by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 17:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. If on or near Lake Bridgeport, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. High winds and waves can capsize boats. Target Area: Jack; Wise The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Wise County in north central Texas Southeastern Jack County in north central Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 556 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Boonsville, or 10 miles southwest of Bridgeport, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bridgeport, Boonsville, Cottondale, Runaway Bay and Lake Bridgeport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Elevated Water Levels Continue on the Tanana River The Tanana River continues to run near bankfull at some locations between Tok and Manley Hot Springs. Water levels on the Tanana River are expected to remain high through the week with gradual receding waters this weekend. Expect many gravel bars to remain underwater, with increased debris moving downriver. No significant flooding is anticipated. For the latest river conditions go to www.weather.gov/aprfc.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 15:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cumberland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Cumberland County through 615 PM EDT At 512 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fayetteville, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fayetteville, Hope Mills, Stedman, Autryville, Vander, Cedar Creek and Bushy Lake Natural Area. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Davis, Morgan, Salt Lake, Summit, Utah, Wasatch, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 18:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 18:24:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davis; Morgan; Salt Lake; Summit; Utah; Wasatch; Weber THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WEBER NORTHWESTERN WASATCH...SALT LAKE...EASTERN DAVIS...SOUTHWESTERN MORGAN...SOUTHWESTERN SUMMIT AND NORTHWESTERN UTAH COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Healy, AK
State
Alaska State
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Shares Insane New Footage of Devastating 2022 Flooding

Yellowstone National Park has released “compiled footage from the day of the flood and the resulting damage,” and it is intense, to say the least. Courtesy of their Minute Out In It: Flood Event June 13, 2022 feature, the public is seeing incredible in-park footage from the Yellowstone Flood Event for the first time. First up is a never-before-seen view from the Lamar River Canyon as the Lamar River churns with unimaginable force.
TRAVEL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; Hartford; Litchfield; Middlesex; New Haven; New London; Tolland; Windham SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CT . CONNECTICUT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FAIRFIELD HARTFORD LITCHFIELD MIDDLESEX NEW HAVEN NEW LONDON TOLLAND WINDHAM
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Dougherty, Lee, Randolph, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Dougherty; Lee; Randolph; Terrell Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Dougherty, southeastern Randolph, western Lee, northeastern Calhoun and Terrell Counties in southwestern Georgia through 300 PM EDT At 209 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Morgan to 9 miles southeast of Dawson. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dawson, Leesburg, Albany, Sasser, Bronwood, Stocks, Forrester, Bridges Crossroad, Palmyra, Century, Herod, Jordan Place, Cordrays Mill, Clarks Mill, Dawson Municipal A/P, Starksville, Byne Crossroads, Graves, Armena and Aycock Mill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Coastal Rockingham AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT SUNDAY The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has issued an Air Quality Alert for ozone from 11 AM this morning to 11 PM EDT Sunday. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services is predicting unhealthy air quality in the above-mentioned counties. Sensitive individuals include children and older adults; anyone with lung disease such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis; and people who are active outdoors. Even healthy individuals may experience mild health effects and should consider limiting strenuous or prolonged outdoor activities.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Range#Special Weather Statement#Landslides#Denali#Interior#Kantishna
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Fort Tejon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 13:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Fort Tejon RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, DRY FUELS, AND LOWERED HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 597 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 597. * WIND...Sustained north winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidity of 10 to 15 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT... Interstate 5 through Lebec, Fort Tejon Pass and immediate surrounding area. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Hudson; Passaic; Union THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING IN NEW JERSEY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST NEW JERSEY BERGEN ESSEX HUDSON PASSAIC UNION IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST NEW YORK BRONX KINGS (BROOKLYN) NASSAU NEW YORK (MANHATTAN) ORANGE QUEENS RICHMOND (STATEN ISLAND) ROCKLAND WESTCHESTER
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Calvert, Dorchester, Somerset, St. Marys, Wicomico, Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calvert; Dorchester; Somerset; St. Marys; Wicomico; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 480 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CALVERT DORCHESTER SOMERSET ST. MARYS WICOMICO WORCESTER
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Rogue Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Rogue Valley Gusty Winds with Very Low Humidity Today and Thursday .Gusty afternoon and evening westerly winds combined with very dry relative humidity and dry vegetation will result in critical fire weather conditions in portions of Jackson, Siskiyou, Modoc, Lake, and Klamath counties this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 622 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect until 8 PM PDT this evening. * Impacts: Gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Southwest OR...The Rogue Valley within Fire Weather Zone 622. * Wind: Northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Humidity: 10 - 15 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Hall by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 01:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Hastings. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Buffalo; Hall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN KEARNEY...SOUTHEASTERN BUFFALO AND SOUTHWESTERN HALL COUNTIES At 112 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gibbon, or 12 miles east of Kearney, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Gibbon around 115 AM CDT. Shelton around 125 AM CDT. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 284 and 292. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Camden, Gloucester, Mercer, Northwestern Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 15:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Camden; Gloucester; Mercer; Northwestern Burlington EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Delaware, Philadelphia, Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks and Eastern Chester. In New Jersey, Gloucester, Mercer, Northwestern Burlington and Camden. In Delaware, New Castle. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most dangerous combination of hot temperatures and high humidity is expected to occur during Sunday. Temperatures at night will struggle to drop below 80 degrees, especially in the highly urbanized areas such as Center City Philadelphia.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashland, Crawford, Medina, Richland, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 19:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Crawford; Medina; Richland; Wayne The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Richland County in north central Ohio Southwestern Medina County in northeastern Ohio Ashland County in north central Ohio Southeastern Crawford County in north central Ohio Northwestern Wayne County in northeastern Ohio * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 721 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near New London to 7 miles west of Ashland to Crestline, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Mansfield, Wooster, Ashland, Galion, Ontario, Crestline, Lodi, New London, West Salem, Hayesville, Savannah, Polk, Sullivan, Westfield Center, Lucas, Jeromesville, Bailey Lakes, Burbank, Congress and Mifflin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Becker, Beltrami, Clearwater, Mahnomen, Norman, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 01:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Becker; Beltrami; Clearwater; Mahnomen; Norman; Pennington; Polk; Red Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR RED LAKE...NORMAN...POLK...SOUTHWESTERN BELTRAMI...MAHNOMEN NORTH CENTRAL BECKER...PENNINGTON...CLEARWATER...EASTERN GRAND FORKS...TRAILL AND SOUTHEASTERN STEELE COUNTIES At 117 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hazel to Maple Bay to 7 miles southwest of Hadler, moving east at 85 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mentor, Maple Bay, Hazel, Erskine, High Landing, Winger, McIntosh, Twin Valley, Gary, Red Lake Nation, Olga, Faith, Weme, Mahnomen and Gonvick. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 94 and 159. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Boone County Except Southwest, Boone County Higher Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Boone County Except Southwest; Boone County Higher Elevations; Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Central and Southern Scott County; Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations; Johnson County Higher Elevations; Marion; Newton County Higher Elevations; Newton County Lower Elevations; Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Northern Scott County; Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations; Pike; Polk County Lower Elevations; Pope County Higher Elevations; Searcy County Lower Elevations; Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations; Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Van Buren County Higher Elevations HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT: Expect heat index values of near or around 105 up to 110. * WHERE: A large portion of Arkansas. * WHEN: From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashley, Chicot, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashley; Chicot; Columbia; Hempstead; Howard; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Sevier; Union SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 481 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLEY CHICOT COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD HOWARD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA SEVIER UNION
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Blaine, Buffalo, Custer, Dawson, Garfield, Lincoln, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blaine; Buffalo; Custer; Dawson; Garfield; Lincoln; Logan; Loup; McPherson; Sherman; Thomas; Valley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 483 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLAINE BUFFALO CUSTER DAWSON GARFIELD LINCOLN LOGAN LOUP MCPHERSON SHERMAN THOMAS VALLEY
BLAINE COUNTY, NE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Did Yellowstone National Park Flooding Effect Park’s Geysers?

With the Yellowstone River surging at unpreceded rates, Yellowstone is seeing interesting changes across the national park. In kind, curious visitors are wondering, “How has June’s record-breaking flood event impacted Yellowstone’s geysers?”. Mike Poland, Yellowstone Volcano Observatory’s scientist-in-charge, is here to answer that very question. Via USGS’s...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy