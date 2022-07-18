ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-19 16:47:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-20 19:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Davis, Morgan, Salt Lake, Summit, Utah, Wasatch, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 18:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 18:24:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davis; Morgan; Salt Lake; Summit; Utah; Wasatch; Weber THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WEBER NORTHWESTERN WASATCH...SALT LAKE...EASTERN DAVIS...SOUTHWESTERN MORGAN...SOUTHWESTERN SUMMIT AND NORTHWESTERN UTAH COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Hall, Kearney by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 01:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Hastings. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Buffalo; Hall; Kearney A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN KEARNEY...SOUTHEASTERN BUFFALO AND SOUTHWESTERN HALL COUNTIES At 112 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gibbon, or 12 miles east of Kearney, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Gibbon around 115 AM CDT. Shelton around 125 AM CDT. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 284 and 292. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 15:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cumberland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Cumberland County through 615 PM EDT At 512 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fayetteville, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fayetteville, Hope Mills, Stedman, Autryville, Vander, Cedar Creek and Bushy Lake Natural Area. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Dougherty, Lee, Randolph, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Dougherty; Lee; Randolph; Terrell Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Dougherty, southeastern Randolph, western Lee, northeastern Calhoun and Terrell Counties in southwestern Georgia through 300 PM EDT At 209 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Morgan to 9 miles southeast of Dawson. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dawson, Leesburg, Albany, Sasser, Bronwood, Stocks, Forrester, Bridges Crossroad, Palmyra, Century, Herod, Jordan Place, Cordrays Mill, Clarks Mill, Dawson Municipal A/P, Starksville, Byne Crossroads, Graves, Armena and Aycock Mill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Central Interior
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Douglas, Haralson, Paulding by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Carroll; Douglas; Haralson; Paulding The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Paulding County in northwestern Georgia Southeastern Haralson County in northwestern Georgia Central Carroll County in northwestern Georgia Douglas County in north central Georgia * Until noon EDT. * At 1125 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Bremen to near Temple to Lake Val-Do-Mar to near Hiram, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Douglasville, Carrollton, Villa Rica, Bremen, Temple, Hiram, Mount Zion, Waco, Bowdon Junction, Hannah, Brownsville, Bill Arp, Chapel Hill, Fairplay, Abilene, Winston, Lake Val-Do-Mar, Treasure Lake and New Georgia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caledonia, Essex, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caledonia; Essex; Orange A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ORANGE...SOUTHEASTERN CALEDONIA AND SOUTHWESTERN ESSEX COUNTIES At 159 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Newbury Center, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Spotter reports three quarter inch hail in Bradford. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include St. Johnsbury, Waterford, Wells River Village, Ryegate, Newbury, Newbury Village, Barnet, Concord, Lower Waterford, Kirby, Danville, Wells River, St. Johnsbury Center, Concord Corner, West Waterford, Newbury Center, South Ryegate, Boltonville, Mcindoe Falls and South Newbury. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALEDONIA COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; Hartford; Litchfield; Middlesex; New Haven; New London; Tolland; Windham SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CT . CONNECTICUT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FAIRFIELD HARTFORD LITCHFIELD MIDDLESEX NEW HAVEN NEW LONDON TOLLAND WINDHAM
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brantley, Camden, Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 19:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brantley; Camden; Glynn The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Camden County in southeastern Georgia Southwestern Glynn County in southeastern Georgia East central Brantley County in southeastern Georgia * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 749 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Waverly, or 9 miles north of Woodbine, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Waverly and Tarboro. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Hudson; Passaic; Union THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING IN NEW JERSEY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST NEW JERSEY BERGEN ESSEX HUDSON PASSAIC UNION IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST NEW YORK BRONX KINGS (BROOKLYN) NASSAU NEW YORK (MANHATTAN) ORANGE QUEENS RICHMOND (STATEN ISLAND) ROCKLAND WESTCHESTER
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Fort Tejon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 13:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Fort Tejon RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, DRY FUELS, AND LOWERED HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 597 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 597. * WIND...Sustained north winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidity of 10 to 15 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT... Interstate 5 through Lebec, Fort Tejon Pass and immediate surrounding area. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cayuga, Cortland, Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Cayuga; Cortland; Onondaga A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CAYUGA...NORTHWESTERN CORTLAND AND SOUTHERN ONONDAGA COUNTIES At 756 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sempronius, or 13 miles northwest of Cortland, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Moravia, Scott, Sempronius, Montville, Fillmore Glen State Park and Glen Haven. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 17:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-21 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 544 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Globe, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Globe, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Top-Of-The-World, Claypool and Inspiration. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 231 and 251. AZ Route 77 between mile markers 159 and 168. AZ Route 188 between mile markers 214 and 220. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grand Forks, Steele, Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grand Forks; Steele; Traill A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR RED LAKE...NORMAN...POLK...SOUTHWESTERN BELTRAMI...MAHNOMEN NORTH CENTRAL BECKER...PENNINGTON...CLEARWATER...EASTERN GRAND FORKS...TRAILL AND SOUTHEASTERN STEELE COUNTIES At 117 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hazel to Maple Bay to 7 miles southwest of Hadler, moving east at 85 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mentor, Maple Bay, Hazel, Erskine, High Landing, Winger, McIntosh, Twin Valley, Gary, Red Lake Nation, Olga, Faith, Weme, Mahnomen and Gonvick. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 94 and 159. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison, Oneida, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Madison; Oneida; Otsego The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Oneida County in central New York North central Otsego County in central New York Southeastern Madison County in central New York * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 751 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Solsville to near Brookfield, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Brookfield, Waterville, West Winfield, Bridgewater, Clayville, Unadilla Forks, Hubbardsville, Stockwell, North Brookfield and Sauquoit. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MADISON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Becker, Beltrami, Clearwater, Mahnomen, Norman, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 01:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Becker; Beltrami; Clearwater; Mahnomen; Norman; Pennington; Polk; Red Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR RED LAKE...NORMAN...POLK...SOUTHWESTERN BELTRAMI...MAHNOMEN NORTH CENTRAL BECKER...PENNINGTON...CLEARWATER...EASTERN GRAND FORKS...TRAILL AND SOUTHEASTERN STEELE COUNTIES At 117 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hazel to Maple Bay to 7 miles southwest of Hadler, moving east at 85 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mentor, Maple Bay, Hazel, Erskine, High Landing, Winger, McIntosh, Twin Valley, Gary, Red Lake Nation, Olga, Faith, Weme, Mahnomen and Gonvick. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 94 and 159. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest Gusty Winds with Very Low Humidity Today and Thursday .Gusty afternoon and evening westerly winds combined with very dry relative humidity and dry vegetation will result in critical fire weather conditions in portions of Siskiyou, Modoc, Lake, and Klamath counties on Thursday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In South Central OR...Fire Weather Zone 624. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Humidity: 5 to 15 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edgecombe, Halifax, Nash by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 17:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Edgecombe; Halifax; Nash The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Nash County in central North Carolina Northern Edgecombe County in central North Carolina Southeastern Halifax County in central North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 501 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Dortches, or 11 miles north of Rocky Mount, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Scotland Neck, Dortches, Whitakers, Hobgood, Speed, Leggett and Battleboro. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Coastal Rockingham AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT SUNDAY The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has issued an Air Quality Alert for ozone from 11 AM this morning to 11 PM EDT Sunday. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services is predicting unhealthy air quality in the above-mentioned counties. Sensitive individuals include children and older adults; anyone with lung disease such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis; and people who are active outdoors. Even healthy individuals may experience mild health effects and should consider limiting strenuous or prolonged outdoor activities.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashland, Crawford, Medina, Richland, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 19:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Crawford; Medina; Richland; Wayne The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Richland County in north central Ohio Southwestern Medina County in northeastern Ohio Ashland County in north central Ohio Southeastern Crawford County in north central Ohio Northwestern Wayne County in northeastern Ohio * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 721 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near New London to 7 miles west of Ashland to Crestline, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Mansfield, Wooster, Ashland, Galion, Ontario, Crestline, Lodi, New London, West Salem, Hayesville, Savannah, Polk, Sullivan, Westfield Center, Lucas, Jeromesville, Bailey Lakes, Burbank, Congress and Mifflin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burleigh, Emmons, Morton, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 17:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Burleigh; Emmons; Morton; Sioux The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Sioux County in south central North Dakota Southwestern Burleigh County in south central North Dakota Southeastern Morton County in south central North Dakota Northwestern Emmons County in south central North Dakota * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 536 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Fish Creek Dam, or 14 miles southwest of Mandan, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near St. Anthony around 550 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Cannon Ball. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND

