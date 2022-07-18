ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for North St. Louis, Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-18 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS MAY AFFECT THE BOUNDARY WATERS CANOE AREA WILDERNESS...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elkhart, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 01:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Elkhart; St. Joseph A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Elkhart, northern St. Joseph, southwestern Cass and southeastern Berrien Counties through 230 AM EDT At 147 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Roseland, or near South Bend, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near South Bend, Georgetown and Roseland around 150 AM EDT. Mishawaka and Gulivoire Park around 155 AM EDT. Granger around 200 AM EDT. Osceola around 205 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Elkhart, Simonton Lake, Dunlap, Wakarusa, Bristol and Goshen. This includes Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 64 and 97. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Calvert, Dorchester, Somerset, St. Marys, Wicomico, Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calvert; Dorchester; Somerset; St. Marys; Wicomico; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 480 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CALVERT DORCHESTER SOMERSET ST. MARYS WICOMICO WORCESTER
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alcona, Alpena, Arenac, Bay, Cheboygan, Crawford, Genesee by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Arenac; Bay; Cheboygan; Crawford; Genesee; Gladwin; Hillsdale; Huron; Ingham; Iosco; Jackson; Lapeer; Lenawee; Livingston; Macomb; Midland; Monroe; Montmorency; Oakland; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Otsego; Presque Isle; Roscommon; Saginaw; Sanilac; Shiawassee; St. Clair; Tuscola; Washtenaw; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 477 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALCONA ALPENA ARENAC BAY CHEBOYGAN CRAWFORD GENESEE GLADWIN HILLSDALE HURON INGHAM IOSCO JACKSON LAPEER LENAWEE LIVINGSTON MACOMB MIDLAND MONROE MONTMORENCY OAKLAND OGEMAW OSCODA OTSEGO PRESQUE ISLE ROSCOMMON SAGINAW SANILAC SHIAWASSEE ST. CLAIR TUSCOLA WASHTENAW WAYNE
ALCONA COUNTY, MI

