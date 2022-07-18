Special Weather Statement issued for North St. Louis, Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 01:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Elkhart; St. Joseph A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Elkhart, northern St. Joseph, southwestern Cass and southeastern Berrien Counties through 230 AM EDT At 147 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Roseland, or near South Bend, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near South Bend, Georgetown and Roseland around 150 AM EDT. Mishawaka and Gulivoire Park around 155 AM EDT. Granger around 200 AM EDT. Osceola around 205 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Elkhart, Simonton Lake, Dunlap, Wakarusa, Bristol and Goshen. This includes Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 64 and 97. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

ELKHART COUNTY, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO