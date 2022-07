Day two of Stuff the Bus 2022 was held in Presque Isle on Thursday afternoon. We collected school supplies and monetary donations to provide Aroostook County children with everything they need for the first day of school. The United Way of Aroostook partnered with ACAP and Adopt-A-Block on the event which was sponsored by Katahdin Trust.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO