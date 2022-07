A young woman’s dream came true Thursday with her very own apartment after moving to Southwest Florida from Africa. Jacqueline Mengue, 21, has her own apartment in Naples all thanks to three local organizations. Mengue’s new beginning is a new apartment after battling years of hardship and homelessness. “I just can’t wait to see how that feels,” Mengue said. “To have your own bed, your own mattress…”

NAPLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO