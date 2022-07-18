ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Focus groups next step in Beloit superintendent search

By By Sara Myers
 3 days ago

BELOIT

Families in the School District of Beloit are being invited to take part in upcoming focus groups in the district’s effort to find a new district superintendent.

School Board President Sean Leavy recently sent a letter to families and community members concerning the focus groups, which will be led by Dan Nerad, a search consultant from the Wisconsin Association of School Boards.

A focus group meeting is set for 5:30—6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at the Beloit Memorial High School auditorium, 1225 Fourth St. Spanish language interpreters will be available.

The board is looking for feedback from district staff, families, community members and business partners in the superintendent search, according to a news release from the school district.

“The information gathered from the focus groups will assist in preparing essay questions for the application process, developing questions for use during interviews and creating a profile outlining the skills and characteristics sought in a candidate for our superintendent position,” Leavy said in the letter.

The school district is seeking a new superintendent following the resignation of former Superintendent Dan Keyser. Keyser was named interim superintendent in June of 2020 and was named superintendent in February of 2021. Keyser has accepted the position of school district administrator for the Stoughton Area School District.

