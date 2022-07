The City of High Springs announced that parking is restricted to compact cars only between US-27 and NW 185th Avenue light. "Some people have been concerned asking, where can I park if I can't park my truck here? And we get it. There are a lot of trucks here. I personally own a truck, but there are 50 parking spaces that are open between City Hall, the front of the police department, and the old school community center," Kevin Mangan said."

HIGH SPRINGS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO