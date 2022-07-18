ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House Democrats thank corporations for covering abortion travel costs

By Karl Evers-Hillstrom
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qt3fr_0gk331tl00
Tweet

House Democrats on Monday penned an open letter thanking the corporations that have pledged to cover employees’ travel expenses to obtain abortion services.

Many of the nation’s top employers — including Target, Amazon, Nike, Microsoft and Disney — announced that they would reimburse those costs in response to the Supreme Court’s recent ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and ending the constitutional right to abortion.

Around half of U.S. states are expected to enact near-total abortion bans or heavy restrictions, forcing some Americans to travel long distances to reach an abortion clinic.

“As members of Congress, we write to thank corporations that have pledged to support their workers who will need to travel out of state or long distances in state for abortion care. We encourage other businesses to follow this example,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter.

More than 70 House Democrats, representing nearly one-third of the caucus, signed on to the letter, which was led by Democratic Women’s Caucus co-chairs Jackie Speier (Calif.), Brenda Lawrence (Mich.) and Lois Frankel (Fla.).

Most large employers already covered abortions in their health care plans, but the ruling prompted firms to expand their benefits to pay for travel and lodging. Some companies, including Netflix, are reimbursing up to $10,000 for out-of-state travel.

Experts say that companies want to provide substantial benefits to help retain employees amid a tight labor market. For many employers, the risk of alienating their workers outweighs potential backlash from GOP lawmakers who want to punish companies that help workers access abortion services.

A relatively small number of major employers, including Walmart and Home Depot, have not announced policies to reimburse abortion travel costs.

“When people are able to control their own personal decisions and get the health care they need, including abortion care, they are able to plan for their futures and pursue their goals,” the lawmakers wrote Monday. “This will mean workforces that are healthier and more diverse, productive, and equitable.”

The letter comes after House Democrats passed a bill to restore abortion rights nationwide and a separate measure to prohibit punishment for individuals who travel to another state to get an abortion. The bills aren’t expected to receive the 60 votes needed to bypass the Senate filibuster amid GOP opposition.

Comments / 5

Related
Elle

Stacey Abrams Changed Her Mind About Abortion—and She Thinks Others Can Too

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, Stacey Abrams is not mincing words. “We’re not quite in dystopia,” she tells ELLE.com. “But we can see it forming.” In Georgia specifically, where Abrams is currently running for governor, a six-week abortion ban is expected to soon take effect, outlawing most abortions before many people know they’re pregnant. “It makes it dangerous to live in Georgia, because we are criminalizing the provision of medical care in a state that already faces an extreme doctor shortage,” Abrams says. (Georgia also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the nation.)
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brenda Lawrence
Person
Jackie Speier
OK! Magazine

First Lady Jill Biden Rages At Possible Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Bid, Claims Veep 'Used' Joe To Climb Ladder

Is Kamala Harris trying to be the next President of the United States?. According to CNBC, "Vice President Kamala Harris has been in touch with a small group of allies who helped to organize her successful California campaigns for district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senate, and has held private meetings of at least three supporters in her residences, according to a person briefed on the matter," despite saying that she would run alongside President Joe Biden for the 2024 ticket.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg warns Clarence Thomas following Roe v. Wade reversal: You could become a 'quarter of a person'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out against Justice Clarence Thomas following the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Following Friday's stunning reversal of a roughly 50-year precedent that federally protected abortions, the ladies of the ABC daytime program took turns trashing the Supreme Court's decision while broadcasting from the Bahamas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#House Democrats#Abortions#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#Target#Nike#The Supreme Court#Americans#Democratic Women
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
NBC News

Thomas wants the Supreme Court to overturn landmark rulings that legalized contraception, same-sex marriage

The Supreme Court must revisit and overrule past landmark decisions that legalized the right to obtain contraception, the right to same-sex intimacy and the right to same-sex marriage, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas wrote Friday. Thomas, in a concurring opinion to the court’s precedent-breaking decision overturning Roe v. Wade and wiping...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Los Angeles Times

The woman who brought down Roe vs. Wade wants to take abortion battle to California

ATLANTA — Perhaps more than any other woman, Marjorie Dannenfelser is responsible for thefall of Roe vs. Wade. The president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a nonprofit group that works to end abortion in the United States by electing antiabortion politicians, Dannenfelser has dedicated her adult life to outlawing abortion. In 2016, she played a key role in getting President Trump to commit to appoint U.S. Supreme Court justices who oppose abortion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Netflix
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Salon

Supreme Court ruling sparks alarm over Missouri law banning pregnant women from getting divorced

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Under an old Missouri law from 1973, a woman cannot get a divorce finalized if she is pregnant; she can file for divorce, but it won't be finalized as long as she is pregnant. In 2022, abortion rights defenders are worried about the law's ramifications now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court after 49 years.
MISSOURI STATE
The Hill

The Hill

645K+
Followers
76K+
Post
484M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy