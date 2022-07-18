ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

Person shot in Carlisle

WGAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARLISLE, Pa. — One person was shot Sunday night in Carlisle, police said....

www.wgal.com

abc27.com

Police investigating Lancaster car dealership theft

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Ephrata Police are investigating a recent business burglary at a car dealership. The burglary happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 16, at a dealership on the 400 block of North Reading Road in Ephrata Township. Police say the suspect(s) forced entry into...
EPHRATA, PA
abc27.com

Police attempting to identify Dauphin County theft suspects

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hummelstown Borough Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two theft suspects. Police say on July 18 between 8:45 a.m. and 9:20 a.m., cash and a debit card were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked at the Hummels Nature Trail. At...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Suspect wanted in Elizabethtown Turkey Hill theft

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) –The Northwest Regional Police Department is looking for a suspect who robbed Turkey Hill out of over $300 dollars in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County. According to police, on Sunday, July 10 at around 2:30 a.m., the suspect entered the Turkey Hill on North Hanover Street, proceeded behind...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner IDs man killed in Harrisburg crash

A 67-year-old man was killed in an overnight hit-and-run crash Thursday at a Harrisburg intersection, authorities said. The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office said Tyrone Thompson, of Harrisburg, was the passenger pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:30 a.m. Thursday crash at 17th and Regina streets. His autopsy is scheduled for July 26.
HARRISBURG, PA
City
Carlisle, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Carlisle, PA
Crime & Safety
wdac.com

Robbery/Assault At Lancaster County Turkey Hill

EPHRATA – Lancaster County authorities are investigating the report of a robbery and assault at the Turkey Hill on Rothsville Road in Ephrata Township. Police received a call from the Turkey Hill clerk at approximately 4:25 a.m. on Thursday, July 21 reporting that a man entered the store wearing a mask, confronted the clerk, demanded money, assaulted the clerk, and fled the store. The suspect was described as an unknown race male approximately 20-years-old, 5’10”-6′ tall, wearing a face covering, dark glasses, and dark clothing. The male suspect was last seen fleeing onto James Avenue. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Ephrata Police Detective Bartholomew at 717-738-9200, ext. 240.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Warrant issued for individual in connection to Chambersburg shooting

The Chambersburg Police Department has issued an arrest warrant in connection with a July 12 shooting that killed a dog and left bullet holes in a structure and two cars. Hailey Ann Mia Torres, 21, is wanted for criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, hindering apprehension or prosecution and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, according to the department's Crimewatch page.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster man punches police officer in face during arrest

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster city has been arrested after he fought with police officers on Sunday, July 17. According to the Manor Township Police Department, at 2:14 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Colonial Manor Drive for a burglary in progress. When police arrived they located 35-year-old James King of Lancaster.
LANCASTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
wdac.com

Fatal Crash Investigation In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – One person has died after a crash in Harrisburg. On Thursday July 21 around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of North 17th and Regina Streets. Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles that collided in the intersection. The initial investigation indicates that the one vehicle was northbound on 17th, while the other was traveling east on Regina. The collision caused the vehicle traveling north on 17th to be rolled onto it’s side, and one of the passengers of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. All of the occupants of the vehicle traveling east on Regina Street fled from their vehicle and fled the scene, prior to police arrival. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

State Police searching for fleeing York motorcyclist

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in York are searching for a motorcyclist who has twice fled police. On May 10 around 12 p.m. the pictured suspect fled a Trooper in Wrightsville and on May 28 the same suspect fled a Trooper on I-83S near mile marker 24.
YORK, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania State Police corporal charged with aggravated animal cruelty

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) ­– The Pennsylvania State Police say a state trooper has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after an on-duty incident on Dec. 28, 2021, in Chester County. The criminal complaint filed by the PSP Internal Affairs Division alleges Corporal Michael Perillo, assigned to Troop J, Avondale, responded to assist at an incident involving […]
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27.com

Lebanon woman attempts to bite police officer during arrest

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Lebanon has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and disorderly conduct after an incident occurred on Thursday, July 14. According to a media release, the incident occurred at 2:23 p.m. on the 600th block of North 10th Street in the city of Lebanon. Police say 57-year-old Pamela Hankins hit a man and proceeded to bite his finger. Haskins then hit another man one time with a closed fist. Both of the men were construction workers.
LEBANON, PA
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Harrisburg Hit-Run Rollover Crash ID'd

The passenger who died in a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash involving a rollover on Thursday, July 21, has been identified. Tyrone Thompson, 68, of Harrisburg, died at the scene of the crash in the area of North 17th and Regna streets around 2:30 a.m., according to his family. When police arrived...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Man wanted after guilty verdict in Cumberland County court

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Maryland man was found guilty by a jury of driving under the influence and possession with intent to deliver cocaine, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office. According to a news release from the office, 37-year-old Jason Bethune was convicted on...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Hit/Run Suspect Sought By Dauphin County Police

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Authorities in Dauphin County are investigating a hit and run that occurred on July 1 in the 2300 block of Linglestown Road in Harrisburg. Police say a man was driving a red Chevy pickup truck and struck another car. The man fled the scene. Police released photos of the man and his truck which can be seen below. Anyone with any information or if you can identify the man in the photos, please contact the Susquehanna Township Police Department at 717-652-8265.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

People ran from vehicle after fatal Harrisburg crash: police

One person is dead after an overnight hit-and-run crash at a Harrisburg intersection, police said. A vehicle traveling north on 17th Street and another traveling east on Regina Street collided around 2:30 a.m. The force of the crash caused the vehicle on 17th Street to roll onto its side, according to Harrisburg police.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

York Police investigating Brewers Outlet robbery

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York Police are asking for the community’s help finding a robbery suspect. York Police say on July 15 a suspect demanded an undisclosed amount of cash at the Brewers Outlet on the 400 block of E. Philadelphia Street. The suspect fled the store and their whereabouts are unknown at this time.
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Masked Man Attacked Clerk At Ephrata Turkey Hill: Police

A central Pennsylvania Turkey Hill clerk was assaulted by a masked man on Thursday, July 21, police say. Ephrata police received a call from the Turkey Hill clerk that a masked man entered the store on Rothsville Road in Ephrata "confronted the clerk, demanded money, assaulted the clerk, and fled the store" around 4:25 a.m., according to a release by the department.
EPHRATA, PA

