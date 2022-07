BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Bossier City say they are investigating a possible catalytic converter theft ring. According to BCPD Lt. Bart Cavanaugh, multiple vehicle catalytic converters were stolen in recent months by one or multiple people around Bossier City, and investigators believe the thieves may also be getting paid to steal the devices, which convert toxic exhaust emitted by an engine into more environmentally friendly gases.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO