NEW YORK, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday morning, Gov. Kathy Hochul held a briefing on the current state of COVID-19 in New York. Right now, the dominant strain of COVID-19 is called BA.5. Health officials are urging anyone who’s at least 50 and hasn’t been vaccinated in the year 2022 to get vaccinated as soon as they can. Right now, the only groups who are able to get a second booster are those who are 50+ or at least 12 years old with a weakened immune system.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO