Champaign County, IL

Meet your new 2022 Champaign County Fair royalty

WCIA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChampaign County, Ill. (WCIA) The Miss County Fair Queen will represent the county fair and agriculture throughout the year. She and the Little Miss will be attending the 9-day fair morning, noon and night. While they enjoy sporting their shiny new crowns, you will find them in jeans and boots during...

www.wcia.com

WCIA

Celebrating Champaign Park District during Parks and Rec Month

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) Parks & Rec Month is a national celebration through the NRPA (National Recreation and Park Association). NRPA is the association that recently named Champaign Park District as a FINALIST for the GOLD MEDAL AWARD – meaning Champaign is in the top 4 park districts in the NATION for our population category!
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Cerro Gordo Car Show to benefit community

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been edited to clarify the benefactors of this event following additional information from organizers.) CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA)–To keep community projects going in Cerro Gordo, money is needed. Friday night there are a few events with proceeds going towards events. Organizers said the Cerro Gordo Sons of American Legion Post#117 […]
CERRO GORDO, IL
WCIA

Champaign Co. EMA looking for volunteers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group that helps in emergency situations is looking for volunteers to join their team. The Champaign County EMA Search and Rescue team was at Hessel Park Tuesday evening. Distinguished by their orange shirts, the team was practicing a missing person search. The group is always looking for new team members.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Woodrow Wilson High School Property up for auction

The old Woodrow Wilson High School property is for sale. The parcel of land will be up for auction as part of an upcoming Tax Deed Auction with the Macon County Treasurer. The auction will take place September 2nd at the Macon County Office Building on South Main Street, in Room 302. It will occur from 8:30am to 4:30pm.
MACON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

City of Decatur gives update on search for new ambulance service

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Macon County Ambulance group has started reviewing proposals from companies interested in providing ambulance services to Decatur and Macon County. Interested companies are encouraged ot finalize and submit formal proposals so the review process can continue, and City licensure can begin. "We are happy...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

University of Illinois adds 300 new faculty members to their ranks

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois plans to hire 300 new faculty members to keep up with its record-breaking enrollment numbers. 200 of them would teach on the Urbana-Champaign campus and the rest will go to Chicago. President Tim Killeen said it will help the university system meet the increasing demand for […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Champaign County first responders train for mass attacks

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Champaign Police Department prepared first responders in Champaign County for mass attacks as the troubling trend continues to hit American cities. First responders from Champaign County Sheriff's Office, University of Illinois Police Department and Savoy Fire Department were all in attendance. FOX ILLINOIS was not...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Fresh honey in Champaign after bees return

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After more than seven years without bees on their property, Prairie Fruits Farm and Creamery announced that the honey bees are returning. For seven years they have been without the honey bees. The buzz came back–straight to their doorstep, “Late last fall, a new beekeeper appeared on our doorstep, asking if […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wgnradio.com

Cash windfall for Illinois farm town

Hundreds of workers are given six-figure checks. There’s an unfortunate history of small towns being crushed when a major industry is sold and the new owners sell off the pieces and close the business. That was not the case in Arthur, Illinois, population 2,180. When KKR, a private equity company, sold the C.H.R. Overhead Door Company in Arthur for $3 billion, the proceeds were shared with the company’s several hundred employees. Checks for hourly workers average $175,000, with many longtime employees receiving over $750,000. Village president Rod Randall tells WGN’s Steve Alexander there’s a lot more going on in Arthur besides C.H.I. Along with another major employer, kitchen cabinet maker MasterCraft, there’s a vibrant tourist business thanks to the nearby Amish community, the oldest and largest in Illinois. And some of the richest farmland in the world grows corn and soybeans outside the boundaries of the central Illinois town.
ARTHUR, IL
WCIA

Urbana School District hosting support staff job fair

Urbana School District #116 is having a Support Staff Job Fair on July 26 at Urbana Middle School from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and from 4 – 6 p.m. Urbana School District is hiring for several positions, including teaching assistants, substitutes, lunchroom supervisors and more. A college degree is not required for most jobs.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Rapid Response Training for first responders

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 130 on and off-duty first responders attended the rapid response and rescue task force training. “In roughly sixty minutes, we are providing classroom training, a briefing, two tactical scenarios, and a debrief to every first responder on site,” said Champaign’s Officer Sean Ater. Organizers say this was years in […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

From the Farm: Losing farmland

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Every day, 24 hours, we lose 2,000 acres of farmland. Between now and 2040, Champaign County could lose up to 9,000 acres due to urban sprawl. It’s a mind-blowing statistic and that is according to the American Farmland Trust. Kris Reynolds is the Midwest...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Gas under $4 draws lengthy line in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fast Stop gas station in Bloomington had a line of more than 20 cars Thursday afternoon, as customers rushed to take advantage of their low gas price. How low, exactly? Only $3.99 a gallon. “You’re seeing them all, they’re all in line. They sit out...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

