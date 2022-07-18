Bobby Heenan’s Widow Passes Away

Ayesha Curry brought her A-game to the 2022 ESPY Awards! The 33-year-old wife of NBA star Stephen Curry, 34, rocked the red carpet at Los Angeles’s Dolby Theatre to support her husband, who is hosting the night. She also wanted to show off why some consider her the “first lady of basketball,” as she walked down the carpet in a gorgeous black and white flowing dress that made her look like a goddess. The dress featured black spaghetti straps and black material around her bust and waist before elegantly flowing into a wispy masterpiece. Ayesha wore her hair down in loose curls and accessorized with dangling diamond earrings, a bracelet, and her sparkling wedding rings (which complemented the Tiffany & Co. fashion jewerly that Steph wore that night.) Ayesha finished her stunning look with strappy silver heels that were covered in shining jewels.

