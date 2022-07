SALT LAKE CITY — A man was flown to a local hospital after suffering an electrical shock in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, firefighters said. The man was working on a roof at 1141 S. 2475 West about 11:40 a.m. when he was shocked, according to Salt Lake Fire Battalion Chief Dan Walker. The fire department's heavy rescue team moved him off the roof, and he was then flown to the hospital.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO