‘Better Call Saul’ Airtime: Here’s When You Can Watch Season 6 Episode 9

Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 is off to a thrilling start, with the feud between Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) and Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) coming to a head in the midseason premiere. The rest of the final season is likely to focus on Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn) and how their story leads into Breaking Bad. So, what is the airtime for Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9? And what can fans expect from the next chapter?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for Better Call Season 6 Episode 8, “Point and Shoot.”]

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Part 2 opens with a bang

Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 kicked off with a bang, bringing Lalo Salamanca’s character arc to a tragic — but not wholly unexpected — end. The final season spends much of its run building to a showdown between Lalo and Gus. And those who have seen Breaking Bad knew Gus would come out on top. However, they may not have predicted just how quickly Lalo would perish during the second half of the season.

That means the remaining episodes of the Breaking Bad prequel will focus on Jimmy and Kim’s reactions to Howard’s (Patrick Fabian) and Lalo’s deaths. And given Kim’s absence in the original series, we can probably expect some serious drama. So, what’s the airtime for Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9?

In the wake of Howard Hamlin’s death, Jimmy and Kim will have to wrestle with their part in his demise. And from the end of the midseason premiere, it looks like Kim, in particular, will have a hard time with that.

So, when does Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9 air? New episodes of Better Call Saul Season 6 come out every Monday, with the ninth installment falling on July 18. It will debut on AMC and AMC+ at 9 p.m. EST. It will also stream on AMC’s website and app the following day.

From the sound of it, fans can expect more big developments from the latest chapter. According to co-creator Peter Gould, it holds the answers to some of their biggest questions about the Breaking Bad prequel.

What to expect when episode 6 arrives

That’s right, Peter Gould teased Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9 on Twitter . And according to him, it’s going to be another important chapter in Saul Goodman’s story.

“So many of the questions we had at the beginning of the series are answered in this amazing episode,” Gould wrote.

With Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) returning during the final season, it’s possible we’ll see one or both of them this evening. Additionally, we may finally learn why Kim doesn’t appear in Breaking Bad.

Per IMDb , tonight’s installment — which is titled “Fun and Games” — will also spend some time focused on Gus and Mike: “Gus attempts to smooth things over with the cartel while Mike ties up loose ends.”

We’ll have to tune in to see what revelations Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9 has in store for us. The next chapter premieres on AMC at 9 p.m. EST.

