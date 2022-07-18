ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Better Call Saul’ Airtime: Here’s When You Can Watch Season 6 Episode 9

By Amanda Mullen
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 is off to a thrilling start, with the feud between Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) and Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) coming to a head in the midseason premiere. The rest of the final season is likely to focus on Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn) and how their story leads into Breaking Bad. So, what is the airtime for Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9? And what can fans expect from the next chapter?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for Better Call Season 6 Episode 8, “Point and Shoot.”]

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Part 2 opens with a bang

RELATED: Why a Gus Fring Series Should Be the Next ‘Breaking Bad’ Spinoff

Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 kicked off with a bang, bringing Lalo Salamanca’s character arc to a tragic — but not wholly unexpected — end. The final season spends much of its run building to a showdown between Lalo and Gus. And those who have seen Breaking Bad knew Gus would come out on top. However, they may not have predicted just how quickly Lalo would perish during the second half of the season.

That means the remaining episodes of the Breaking Bad prequel will focus on Jimmy and Kim’s reactions to Howard’s (Patrick Fabian) and Lalo’s deaths. And given Kim’s absence in the original series, we can probably expect some serious drama. So, what’s the airtime for Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9?

When do new episodes of ‘Better Call Saul’ air? Season 6 Episode 9 release date and time

Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

RELATED: ‘Better Call Saul’: Bob Odenkirk Admits Kim Wexler ‘Could Go Off the Rails’

In the wake of Howard Hamlin’s death, Jimmy and Kim will have to wrestle with their part in his demise. And from the end of the midseason premiere, it looks like Kim, in particular, will have a hard time with that.

So, when does Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9 air? New episodes of Better Call Saul Season 6 come out every Monday, with the ninth installment falling on July 18. It will debut on AMC and AMC+ at 9 p.m. EST. It will also stream on AMC’s website and app the following day.

From the sound of it, fans can expect more big developments from the latest chapter. According to co-creator Peter Gould, it holds the answers to some of their biggest questions about the Breaking Bad prequel.

What to expect when episode 6 arrives

That’s right, Peter Gould teased Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9 on Twitter . And according to him, it’s going to be another important chapter in Saul Goodman’s story.

“So many of the questions we had at the beginning of the series are answered in this amazing episode,” Gould wrote.

With Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) returning during the final season, it’s possible we’ll see one or both of them this evening. Additionally, we may finally learn why Kim doesn’t appear in Breaking Bad.

Per IMDb , tonight’s installment — which is titled “Fun and Games” — will also spend some time focused on Gus and Mike: “Gus attempts to smooth things over with the cartel while Mike ties up loose ends.”

We’ll have to tune in to see what revelations Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9 has in store for us. The next chapter premieres on AMC at 9 p.m. EST.

RELATED: ‘Better Call Saul’: Aaron Paul Is ‘Excited’ for Walter and Jesse to Return in ‘the Perfect Way’

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Reveals Howard Hamlin and Lalo Salamanca’s Connection to ‘Breaking Bad’

For weeks, Better Call Saul fans have wondered how Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) would deal with Howard Hamlin’s (Patrick Fabian) body. Now, we finally have the answer. Find out how Howard’s death is covered up in the Better Call Saul Season 6 episode “Point and Shoot.” What’s more, the episode reveals Howard and Lalo Salamanca’s (Tony Dalton) connection to Breaking Bad.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Breaking Bad’ Star Aaron Paul Isn’t Sure Why ‘Better Call Saul’ Cameo Was So Secretive

The final episodes of Better Call Saul are underway. So far two episodes have aired and fans have already poured over every detail to find tantalizing Easter eggs throughout. One of the worst-kept secrets of the show’s upcoming mysteries is the confirmed return of TV heavyweights Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul as Walter White and Jesse Pickman from the show’s precursor, Breaking Bad.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Dalton
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Rhea Seehorn
Person
Patrick Fabian
Person
Aaron Paul
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Did Cote De Pablo Leave?

For 19 years, the police television series NCIS has captivated audiences. Not to mention, it gave CBS a hit show with 435 episodes in total. With such a long history, NCIS did more than create a loyal fan base as the show received 27 awards throughout its run. But while fans love the show, there are some interesting moments and characters that left them wondering exactly what happened behind the scenes. One of those moments came after Cote de Pablo joined the show in Season 3 as Special Agent Ziva David.
TV SERIES
Popculture

These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately

One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’ Reboot Hints Spencer Reid May Return

Shortly after the popular CBS crime-drama TV series, Criminal Minds wrapped up its final season in 2020, showrunners announced the hit series would be getting a new life. Since then, the return of many core members of the Criminal Minds’ FBI Behavioral Analysis Team (BAU) team has been confirmed.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched

The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episode 9#Sony Pictures Television#Episodes#Better Call Saul Season
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Could Romance Be in the Air for These Two Major Characters in Season 14?

Over the years, the long-running police procedural NCIS has spawned an impressive four spinoffs. By far the most successful, however, is the very first – NCIS: Los Angeles. The hit TV drama, following the Los Angeles-based Office of Special Projects within the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, wrapped up its nail-biting 13th season at the end of May.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: What Did Tony DiNozzo Whisper To Ziva Back in Season 10?

NCIS fans have always wondered one question: what did Tony DiNozzo whisper to Ziva at the airport?. Back in Season 10, one of the most poignant moments of the love story between Tony and Ziva occurred. Tony Dinozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) never get together during NCIS‘ run. However, the two agents gave viewers plenty of memorable moments.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

The Best Breaking Bad And Better Call Saul Characters, Ranked

I've gone back and forth on whether I think The Wire is better than Breaking Bad, and this week, I'm going with Breaking Bad as being the greatest TV show of all time. It almost isn't fair, as The Wire doesn't have an equivalent to Better Call Saul, which has some of the best episodes in television history, all by itself.
TV SERIES
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Old Is Ducky Actor David McCallum?

The cast of “NCIS” has seen a lot of turnover since debuting its pilot episode so many years ago. However, nearly two decades later, one cast member continues to make occasional returns, much to the delight of fans. Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen are two of the three remaining original season one cast members. They continue to hold prominent roles within the series. However, it’s “NCIS” former medical examiner, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, played by David McCallum, that continues to bring joy to fans with each appearance. And, despite the actor’s age, each Ducky appearance is nothing short of dynamic.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

146K+
Followers
109K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy