Ian Rapoport grilled over wild Zach Wilson rumors on ‘Pat McAfee Show’

Pat McAfee didn’t hold back Monday when grilling NFL insider Ian Rapoport about the Zach Wilson drama that continues to dominate headlines.

Rapoport kicked off the week with an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” where he is a regular guest, and was flat-out asked by McAfee, “Zach Wilson f–k his mom’s friend?”

“I don’t know,” Rapoport said of the 22-year-old Jets quarterback, who was accused of sleeping with a friend of his mom’s, later adding, “There is a lot of news I will try and break and get to the bottom of. I feel pretty comfortable leaving this one on the table.”

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

What happened with Zach Wilson & his mom's friend?



"I feel pretty comfortable leaving this one on the table" 😂😂 ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/3xt03EoeXP — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 18, 2022

Rapoport appeared to be caught off guard by the question and smirked.

“I saw his social media post, which I believe 100 percent that he turned off his phone, had no service, and really truly did not know what was going on,” Rapoport continued.

Wilson, who is preparing for his second season in New York, remained quiet for days as rumors about his love life ran rampant online . On Wednesday, however, the former BYU product appeared to poke fun at the headlines in an Instagram post.

“Took the boys to @gozzerranchclub in Idaho before camp! Poor cell service…what I miss?” he quipped, revealing that he and his teammates enjoyed some time together in Idaho.

Zach Wilson broke his silence Wednesday on Instagram following a weekend of wild rumors about his love life. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

Abbey Gile and Zach Wilson abbey.gile/Instagram

Though Wilson stayed mum for some time, the same can’t be said about his mom, Lisa Wilson, who posted fiery messages on her Instagram Stories last week. In fact, Lisa demanded that people stop calling her friends amid allegations that her son was allegedly involved with one of her pals.

“I saw his mom has taken to social media to ask people to stop discussing this issue with her friends, which is fair,” Rapoport said Monday.

McAfee also noted that he’s since become a fan of Wilson’s.

“I think Zach should be pumped about this,” he said. “Obviously his ex-girlfriend is not but who knows what the truth is and obviously Ian will never find out for us.”

Zach Wilson was most recently linked to Nicolette Dellanno, who joined him at a Yankees game in June. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Po

Rapoport added that he believes the internet will solve the Wilson mystery , which began via an alleged Instagram comment that featured the name of the quarterback’s ex, Abbey Gile, in the handle. Gile’s Instagram has been deleted as of last Wednesday and the comments have not been confirmed.

Gile, who sparked breakup speculation with Wilson earlier this year, has allegedly moved on with Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne — who was Wilson’s college roommate at BYU.

Wilson has been linked to New Jersey-based influencer Nicolette Dellano , who attended a Yankees game with Wilson in June.