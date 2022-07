LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students around Louisville can get ready for school. The Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services is donating $200,000 for school supplies like backpacks, folders, notebooks, pens, pencils, crayons and rulers to be given out at seven back-to-school events in the coming weeks. Neighborhood Place and other community partners are holding the events.

