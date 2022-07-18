ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Pulitzer Board rejects Trump’s call to rescind NYT, WaPo prizes over Russiagate reporting

By Ben Kesslen
New York Post
 4 days ago

The Pulitzer Prize Board rejected former President Donald Trump’s call for it to rescind the 2018 prizes given to the New York Times and the Washington Post for their coverage of the Russian collusion story, it announced Monday following independent reviews.

“The separate reviews converged in their conclusions: that no passages or headlines, contentions or assertions in any of the winning submissions were discredited by facts that emerged subsequent to the conferral of the prizes,” the Board wrote.

Trump formally called on the board to take back the prizes in October, saying the coverage amounted to “false reporting of a non-existent link between the Kremlin and the Trump Campaign.”

“As has been widely publicized, the coverage was no more than a politically motivated farce which attempted to spin a false narrative that my campaign supposedly colluded with Russia despite a complete lack of evidence underpinning this allegation,” he said in the letter.

The Board said Monday that the National Reporting prizes will “stand” after it conducted independent and non-biased reviews.

“Both reviews were conducted by individuals with no connection to the institutions whose work was under examination, nor any connection to each other,” it said.

The Pulitzer Prize Board has rejected former President Donald Trump's calls to rescind the prizes awarded in 2018 for the New York Times and Washington Post coverage of the Russian collusion scandal.
Trump called for the Pulitzer Prizes to be revoked after special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation found no evidence of Trump colluding with Russia.

The Pulitzer Board added that it received inquiries from multiple parties about the reporting, not just Trump.

Trump first said the prizes should be revoked in 2019. That year, special counsel Robert Mueller and his team of investigators found no evidence of Trump conspiring with Moscow.

The former president said the articles amounted to a “now-debunked Russia collusion conspiracy theory.

“When it becomes apparent that a Pulitzer Prize-winning work was based on shoddy, dubious and manifestly false reporting – as is the case here – the Pulitzer Prize Board must react accordingly,” Trump said.

